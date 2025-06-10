They were on at every sleepover, Friday night in with your older sister, and in the background of every juicy convo about what your crush did when you finally got bold enough to pass him a note. We adopted their catchphrases, wanted to dress like their main characters, and basically invited them to become part of our DNA. These early 2000s teen movies are simply unrivaled, and they’re still cultural icons to this day.

Because let’s be for real, watching The Princess Diaries today still makes me feel like I could be back in my old pink and green bedroom with the bead fringe in the door, half-heartedly flipping through a Seventeen magazine, with my VHS version of Anne Hathaway and her big hair walking to school with Lily. And Crossroads? Well, it smells like watching Britney Spears do karaoke while my 3rd-grade best friend and I sniff every single one of her Lip Smackers collection and Art Stuff lotions. These are the 2000s teen rom-coms that take me right back, and I bet they were a big part of raising you, too.

01 She’s All That (1999) Technically this movie is from 1999, but we’re counting it — anything with Freddie Prinze Jr. automatically qualifies as a must-watch teen movie. From the frosted tips and blonde clip-in highlights to the young Usher cameo, She’s All That didn’t just make us feel all the things back then; it’s also one big nostalgia bomb now. Stream She’s All That on Pluto TV or Paramount+.

02 Bring It On (2000) The way my little elementary school gal pals and I would try our hardest to learn this opening sequence... This movie was on constant repeat at my childhood bestie’s house, where I got to sneak a peek at lots of teen movies I wouldn’t have otherwise seen at home. Hearing someone say, “Brr, it’s cold in here,” still activates the rest of the Toros cheer in my brain like a sleeper cell agent secret code. Stream Bring It On on Starz.

03 The Princess Diaries (2001) I couldn’t sing a single word of O Canada if my life depended on it, but girl, do I know the Genovian national anthem by heart. And did we all lust after Mia’s loft bedroom in that firehouse or what? This movie was everything you could want from a teen rom-com: drama with the popular girls, finding out you’re secretly royalty, a sprawling high school that throws epic beach parties, and falling for the best friend who loved you all along. Stream The Princess Diaries on Disney+.

04 Crossroads (2002) A movie starring Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana, and Taryn Manning would simply never happen today, which is what makes Crossroads like an extra-special time capsule now. Did you know the screenplay was actually written by Shonda Rhimes? Also, who among us wouldn’t have died to have Britney’s outfit during that karaoke scene? Stream Crossroads on Tubi.

05 Tuck Everlasting (2002) I adored Alexis Bledel, so naturally, this movie drew me in right away as a tween. And honestly, it’s probably one more of those “where my lore started” movies that contributed to why we all love romantasy books now. The Tuck family could honestly use a reboot now — who isn’t looking for reminders to do things the slow way these days? Stream Tuck Everlasting on Disney+.

06 A Walk To Remember (2002) The chokehold A Walk to Remember had on girls who wanted to turn a brooding, sensitive bad boy into a top-shelf boyfriend was unmatched. Of course, this movie was the kind of rom-com you dream about when you're a tween (except for maybe the whole actually getting sick and dying part), and I think we all wanted to be a little more like Mandy Moore's effortlessly good character every time we watched it. Stream A Walk to Remember on Prime Video or Pluto TV.

07 Blue Crush (2002) There was a minute in Hollywood where they were really churning out the surfing movies, and Blue Crush was the best of the bunch. The hot surfer girl with a heart of gold and the potential to go pro meets a dreamy NFL quarterback, makes a big comeback, and lifts her friends out of poverty? It’s 2000s rom-com gold, baby. Stream Blue Crush on Peacock.

08 The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003) We cannot — CAN. NOT. — discuss Disney movies with killer final numbers and not talk about Miss Lizzie McGuire. Anyone who grew up watching the series on Disney Channel absolutely loved this banger of a movie, and honestly, I’d sit down and watch it again right now. BTW, did you know Haylie Duff voiced Isabella on stage? So cool. Stream The Lizzie McGuire Movie on Disney+.

09 What A Girl Wants (2003) You remember this gem, right? Early aughts sweetheart Amanda Bynes goes to London to find her long-lost dad — who just so happens to be a literal British lord. It just gets better from there: a glow-up montage, a bad-girl duchess, and Colin Firth serving serious ~daddy~ vibes. It was peak 2000s wish-fulfillment cinema. Stream What a Girl Wants on Prime Video.

10 Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004) If we’re talking about early 2000s teen movie stars, Lindsay Lohan was the moment. Freaky Friday gets a lot of love (and a reboot), and rightfully so, but Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen had something required of all the best 2000s movies: a memorable onstage performance. Don’t tell me this song wasn’t stuck in your head while you were trying to take your math test! Stream Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen on Disney+.

11 Mean Girls (2004) You know it, you love it, and we made it part of the cultural lexicon. Much like “Luke, I am your father,” “She doesn’t even go here!” is a phrase that will reverberate through film history. It was such a perfect, slightly over-the-top version of how we think about popularity and just how ridiculous all the social games really are. And, it’s when Lindsay branched out from her old rated-G Disney ways. Stream Mean Girls on Paramount+.

12 Stick It (2006) This movie just had so many moments: The scene of Haley Getting out of the ice bath has been credited by many as the catalyst to their bisexual awakening, and you know what? I get that. Then there’s the bra strap protest, which is the perfect corny “f*ck you” moment for viewers just starting to feel how the patriarchy chafes in real life. We should all start doing rock ‘n roll hands in daily life more often, I feel. There are no options for streaming Stick It for free right now, but you can rent it on Prime, YouTube, and Apple TV.

13 John Tucker Must Die (2006) The premise of JTMD was actually pretty original: Three girls from three different cliques find out they’re dating the same hot jock at school and enlist the pretty new girl to seduce him and break his heart. The cast was perfection — Brittany Snow, Ashanti, Sophia Bush, Jesse Metcalfe — and it’s just so deliciously of the time. Stream John Tucker Must Die on YouTube (with ads).

Time to go rewatch John Tucker Must Die for the 8,000th time...