Freaky Friday 2 Just Got A Release Date & First-Look Photo

It’s really happening, you guys! The beloved 2003 film Freaky Friday is finally getting a sequel, and Disney just made it all feel so very real by dropping a first look at the highly anticipated film — along with a release date.

Although rumors about a “Freakier Friday” sequel have been circulating for *years,* the Hollywood Reporter didn’t confirm the news officially until May of 2023. In subsequent months, stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have come forward (could their D23 joint appearance have been any cuter?!) to express their excitement over reprising their roles as daughter Anna and mom Tess, respectively, in the classic body-swapping caper.

It’s been more than 20 years since the original movie premiered, so how much longer do we have to wait? When is the Coleman family coming back, and will mom and daughter trade places again? Here’s everything we know so far about the long-awaited follow-up.

When is the Freakier Friday release date?

Fans will still have to wait a bit before they can see Curtis and Lohan as their iconic mother-daughter duo again, but at least now we have a timeframe for that: Disney just revealed that Freaky Friday 2, theatrically known as Freakier Friday, will release on Aug. 8, 2025.

Filming wrapped in August of this year, which means Disney has plenty of time for post-production and marketing the film. In other words, get ready for some really fun trailers and public appearances by Curtis and Lohan over the next seven months or so!

ICYMI, this first-look photo is totally a callback to the scene from the original movie when Tess and Anna first figure out they’ve swapped bodies. (Cue the iconic line: “I’m like the crypt keeper!”)

What will the sequel be about?

According to the sequel’s official synopsis, the action “picks up after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Which Freaky Friday cast members are returning?

Fans of the OG film will be happy to know that a lot of familiar faces will pop up in the sequel. Back in the fray are Chad Michael Murray (Anna’s crush, Jake), Mark Harmon (stepdad Ryan), Stephen Tobolowsky (Anna’s former English teacher, Mr. Bates), Christina Vidal Mitchell (Anna’s bandmate Maddie), Haley Hudson (Anna’s other bandmate, Peg), Rosalind Chao (Pei-Pei) and Lucille Soong (Pei-Pei’s mother), who handed over the infamous body-swapping fortune cookies.

New to the cast are Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons.

What has the cast said so far about the sequel?

When filming wrapped in August, Lohan couldn’t help but get a little sentimental. “It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday, and my heart is so full. The wonderful cast, crew, and everyone from @disneystudios have invested so much time and love into making this movie!” she shared in an Instagram post on Aug. 19.

She added, “I’m so grateful to have made this film, a story of family, mothers, and their children, and a film filled with love, laughter, and a ton of heart! It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend @jamieleecurtis, who brings so much joy to our set every day, and she has made this all the more special!”

The fond feelings Lohan has for Curtis are clearly mutual. The veteran actor also posted an emotional tribute as filming wrapped, writing, “We still have a couple days left next week, but it's winding down and this morning as I arrived at work and looked at the hundreds of people gathering together to make it for the fans, shooting the movie in California, I'm feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie. Ever."

Honestly... these two are just the sweetest together. August 2025 can’t come fast enough!