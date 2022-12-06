Elliot Page Reveals The Striking Cover Of His New Memoir

Elliot Page, who has been a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights since he came out as transgender in 2020, is now giving the public a more intimate perspective on his life with a new memoir. He shared the cover on his Instagram for the first time yesterday, with a touching tribute to his queer community.

Titled Page Boy, the all-white cover features a shot of Elliot posed in a white ribbed tank, black belt, and jeans, with “A Memoir” boldly running along the sides.

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right, and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task,” he began the post. “At last, I can be with myself in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story. It's out next June, and I'm so excited to share its cover with you now. At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie (@csopie) was a joyful experience that I will never forget.”

Born Ellen Page, the actor landed a breakout role in 2007 as the protagonist in the film Juno, where Elliot played a teenage girl who gets pregnant by her high school best friend. He then landed roles in major motion films like Inception, X-Men Days Of Futures Past, and Flatliners. Elliot is now featured in Umbrella Academy this year for the first time as a transgender male.

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly “debated” in the media,” he continued. “The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Page also recently sat down with Oprah and talked about the reason he felt he needed to come out to the public, saying that the stillness of the pandemic allowed him the time to sit and be honest with himself.

Page Boy will be available on all platforms on June 6, 2023.