Finally, Elmo Gets His COVID-19 Vaccine

The long-time childhood classic show, Sesame Street, continues with its efforts to spread awareness of COVID-19 vaccinations, and their latest content features Elmo himself getting the shot now that kids under 5 are eligible. In a video posted to the show's official Instagram, Elmo is shown having a conversation with his father Louie that encourages families to talk to their pediatricians if they have questions about the shot for younger kids.

“It's okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children! Elmo's dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy! #CaringForEachOther,” the video was captioned.

The skit displayed both Louis and Elmo returning home from receiving their shots, in which Elmo shared, “ A little pinch, but that was OK.”

It then featured a monologue from Louie, where he says “I had a lot of questions regarding the Covid vaccine. Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I could make the right choice. I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors, and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love.”

The show began its support of child vaccinations back in November 2021, days after the FDA announced the rollout of vaccinations for age groups 5-11, where they debuted the episode titled “The ABCs of COVID Vaccines,” which streamed live on CNN. The episode featured the character Big Bird, who is six years old, choosing to get vaccinated after speaking to a doctor.

In a similar fashion, Elmo, who is rumored to be three or four years old, is shown receiving the shot, shortly after the FDA’s latest rollout of vaccinations approved for ages six months old to five years old.

As expected, this post prompted a mix of reactions, with commenters saying things like “Woohoo!! Elmo’s dad is a wise man!!!” and, “My two-year-old got hers yesterday, and learning that Elmo got his made her so happy!”

Other folks from the misinformed anti-vaxx set were not so jazzed, commenting concerning things like, “Next minute Elmo dies in his sleep.” Sounds like they need to watch a little more Sesame Street. Or, better yet, talk to their pediatrician.