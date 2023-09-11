Elon Musk Confirms He And Grimes Secretly Had A Third Child

Looks like they did it again. Billionaire and X owner Elon Musk and pop singer Grimes apparently had a third child secretly and are just now telling the world. And yes, their third kid has an untraditional name, just like his brother and sister.

The news was first reported by The New York Times, in their review of a forthcoming biography about Musk by journalist Walter Isaacson. Then Musk himself seemed to confirm the news by responding to Pop Base on social media about the conjecture.

“Tau Techno Mechanicus,” he wrote, seeming to share the baby’s full name. “Circumference/Diameter.”

It seems like he was implying that Tau is equal to the circumference of a circle divided by the diameter of a circle, though it’s actually a circle’s circumference divided by its radius — a constant of about 6.28, exactly twice pi.

Anyway, though, it’s a pretty original baby name.

Little baby brother Tau joins big brother X Æ A-Xii and sister Exa Dark Sideræl Mu, who is nicknamed Y, “why” or just “?”. X is almost 3 and Y is almost 2. It’s unclear how old Tau is — or any other details of his birth — at the moment. For example, no one is sure if Grimes gave birth, if they used a surrogate, or adopted.

Another thing that’s unclear is whether Grimes and Elon are in a relationship, broken up, or in a non-traditional relationship. Elon suggested they were “semi-separated” in September 2021 and Grimes said they were broken up in April 2022. At other points, she’s called their relationship “fluid.”

This is not the first time that the pair have secretly had a child. Y was only announced to the world after a reporter at Vanity Fair heard the infant crying during an interview and Grimes fessed up.

While this is Grimes’ third child, this is the eleventh kid for Musk. Musk and first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, had six children: Nevada, who died of SIDS at only 10 weeks, 19-year-old twins Griffin and Vivian, and 17-year-old triplets Kai, Saxson, and Damian. One of his oldest, Vivian, is transgender and is no longer on speaking terms with her father.

He also welcomed twins with Neuralink director of operations and special projects Shivon Zilis in November of 2021, just a month before Y was born. That was a very quiet announcement, too, and their names have not been made public.

Well, everyone likes different types of baby announcements, and it’s up to them to choose their level of privacy and their flavor of baby name. Congrats to them both, and their siblings, too.