Elton John Doesn’t Care If His Sons Get Into The Music Business

Elton John has been something of a father figure to many younger people in the entertainment industry. He teamed up with Britney Spears earlier this year to put out one of her first singles in years. He’s also lifted up younger people in the LGBTQ community, like Jojo Siwa, not only for living their truth, but for being a beacon of hope for other young people.

But when it comes to his sons, Zachary Jackson, 11, and Elijah Joseph, 9, John is taking the lead from them and letting them decide what future they want — and he isn’t sure if they will follow the yellow brick road to music like their father.

"They are still so young, so not entirely sure," John said during Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual holiday window display reveal of his sons’ future endeavors. "But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David [Furnish] and I will fully support them," as if any fan of John’s could expect anything less than an accepting and patient form of parenting from the global star.

"I am of course looking forward to spending more time with my sons," John told E! News of the impending end of his world tour. "I am also looking forward to being able to dedicate more of my time to other projects, like the Elton John AIDS Foundation."

Since its founding in 1992, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has raised over $525 million worldwide and supported over 3,000 projects to “fight stigma and provide treatment with love, compassion and dignity for the most vulnerable groups affected by HIV around the world.”

Furnish and John officially said “I do” in 2014 on the 9th anniversary of their civil partnership. They previously welcomed their first son Zachary on Christmas Day in 2010, and three years later they welcomed their second son Elijah on January 11, 2013. Both were welcomed via surrogate. It’s refreshing to see a celebrity parent who is ready to help his children grow into whatever they want to be — whether that’s in a field that follows their father’s musical footsteps or not.