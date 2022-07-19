Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Are Raising Their Kids Without Gender Stereotypes

Eva Mendes recently sat down for an interview with Forbes magazine and gave a rare insight into her family dynamics at home. Specifically, that Ryan Gosling has some serious culinary chops, and she loves what it’s teaching their daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5.

She says that having both Eva and Ryan partake in household duties helps eliminate gender bias.

“I’m not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan. Hopefully, it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this. We’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well. It’s a team effort every day, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony.” she added.

Mendez, 46, who chose to step back from the limelight and her career to focus on her children, has kept her family life and relationship with movie heartthrob Ryan Gosling almost completely private — until now. The actress has announced that she is now a brand ambassador and co-owner of Skura Style, a brand that sells kitchen products.

When asked if she’d consider returning to Hollywood, Mendez shared she’d be interested, but only in projects that aligned with her now as a mother. She shared, “I think that I watch so many kid films, a lot of animation films. There are so many beautiful ones right now like Encanto or Luca - I think something like that would be really fun because they’ve become so emotional. They’re no longer the animated films that I grew up with, although there are some good ones from my time. That world would be fun. I’m just not in the headspace to go to work and do anything dark.”

Though Eva has stepped back, Gosling has continued to make movies, with his latest being the long-awaited live-action picture Barbie, which is currently being filmed.

Eva and Ryan met on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011 and have been together for 11 years. It’s easy to respect both their feminist, fair, and balanced approach to parenting and their overall wish for privacy.