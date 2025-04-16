There are few things better than the post-bedtime winddown. The moment where you grab a snack, your favorite blanket, and — let’s be real — your phone so you can scroll in peace after a long day of parenting... it’s so good. And it’s made even better when you flip the TV on for a comfort watch. We’re not starting a new series tonight, babe, or trying to catch up on seasons of shows we’re extremely behind on (Please, everyone, stop talking about White Lotus). Sometimes, you just need your favorite comfort show.

The thing about a comfort show is that it can vary from person to person. Some people prefer sitcoms, some like a low-stakes competition show, and some even like a little mystery and gore in their comfort watch. But the point is how you feel when you’re watching this show. Whether it’s background noise as you scroll or hop on the walking pad or eat a Door Dash delivery after feeding your kids peanut butter toast for dinner, it’s your show. It just makes you feel good.

We asked 18 moms about their favorite comfort show, and the answers ranged from obvious to surprising, but what remained consistent? Every single mom’s enthusiasm about their show. And honestly, that’s the kind of energy a comfort show should always bring.

Grey’s Anatomy “Grey’s Anatomy forever! I’ve grown up with this show, and I still love it so much. Plu,s when I want an epic binge, I know I’ll never run out of episodes.” — Julia R., 33, mom of two You can stream Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Modern Family “Modern Family is my favorite show. It’s one of the few where the kid actors aren’t extremely annoying, and I pretty much cry every episode. Plus, I like a short sitcom, so it’s comforting to watch a couple when I want to chill out.” — Hannah T., 35, mom of two You can stream Modern Family on Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Roseanne “I know she’s problematic, but the Roseanne from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s was a huge feminist and big LGBT ally and tackled some pretty heavy stuff on her sitcom with a lot of humor and grace. She’s also considered blue collar/low income in the series, which I really related to growing up in a similar situation. It was nice to see a family like mine on TV, and I still find it comforting to watch.” — Kelly P., 44, mom of one You can stream Roseanne on Peacock, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Friends “When I became a single mom to my newborn, I had only seen snippets of Friends. And then in early 2015, Netflix started streaming the series. I watched the entire thing, from beginning to end, while mourning a bad marriage, finding true happiness again, and learning how to be a mom. Hearing the six characters goof around and love each other is such a comfort to me, and I still fall asleep to it every single night.” — Samantha S., 36, mom of three You can stream Friends on Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Real Housewives “Real Housewives. Of literally any city. I don’t care, it’s just good background noise when I need to decompress. And it has the added bonus of making me feel better about life when I watch these train wrecks. What’s more comforting than that?” — Holly R., 37, mom of two You can stream the Real Housewives series on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Parks and Recreation “Parks and Recreation is definitely the best comfort show. Season 1 is kind of a miss, but every episode makes me laugh out loud, and they just don’t make characters like Ron Swanson every day.” — Tracy L., 46, mom of two You can stream Parks and Recreation on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Ghost Whisperer “I don’t know why I love Ghost Whisperer so much, but it’s a pretty comforting show even with a little mystery attached. It’s just a nice one to get sucked into for a bit.” — Briana L., 42, mom of one You can stream Ghost Whisperer on Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu.

Ted Lasso “I’ve probably rewatched Ted Lasso at least eight times all the way through. It’s just so feel-good and lovely. Always puts me in a good mood.” — Sarah H., 40, mom of one You can stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV.

New Girl “New Girl always makes me feel good. It’s so funny, and the writing and characters are perfection. But I also love watching it because I started it for the first time when I met my now-husband, and even the super short theme song makes me think of our first dates and I get all the butterflies again.” — Savannah B., 39, mom of four You can stream New Girl on Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Great British Baking Show The Great British Baking Show! I love a good competition show, but the contestants on The Great British Baking Show are so darn nice to each other, and it’s just such a calming, nice show to watch when I want to relax.” — Renee F., 38, mom of four You can stream The Great British Baking Show on Netflix.

Law & Order: SVU “I don’t even like true crime stuff, but Law & Order: SVU is so comforting to watch. I know that sounds weird, but it’s always a pretty predictable plot, it’s fairly quiet for the most part, and I know Olivia’s gonna kick ass at the end.” — Lauren S., 36, mom of one You can stream Law & Order: SVU on Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Young Sheldon “I just love Young Sheldon. It reminds me of the sitcoms from the ‘90s. Nice and clean and funny.” — Dylan Y., 37, mom of two You can stream Young Sheldon on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Bones “Bones is the best. I’ve seen every episode a million times, but I’ll never turn it when it’s on.” — Mallory E., 41, mom of three You can stream Bones on Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Mad About You “I watched Mad About You in reruns as a kid, and it was always one of my favorites. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser are just so funny.” — Nadia G., 33, mom of two You can stream Mad About You on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Gilmore Girls “It’s basic, but I love Gilmore Girls. The entire town of Stars Hollow is comforting, and it feels good to feel like you’re part of it for a bit.” — Cara O., 35, mom of one You can stream Gilmore Girls on Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Dexter “It’s gruesome, but I like that about Dexter. I don’t know, something about this show is so comforting to me. I watched it in my early 20s, so maybe that has something to do with it. But it’s the perfect amount of dark and creepy. I can’t just watch a random episode, though. I basically am in a constant state of rewatching it and just pick it up whenever I want.” — Elizabeth W., 41, mom of three You can stream Dexter on Paramount+, Netflix, and Apple TV.

I Think You Should Leave “I Think You Should Leave is not everyone’s brand of humor, but it is exactly mine and that’s why I love it so much. I can watch five minutes of it or a whole hour and still turn off the TV feeling rejuvenated, honestly. It’s so good.” — Tara E., 36, mom of two You can stream I Think You Should Leave on Netflix.