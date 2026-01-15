Can we talk about Anne Hathaway for a minute? Not only does she have a packed slate of movies coming out this year (Verity! The Odyssey! The Devil Wears Prada 2!), but — in news we may be just as excited about — she’s got a bit of a pivot planned that’ll be coming our way next year: a true-crime-based limited series.

Paramount+ just announced Fear Not, which tells the story of a prolific serial killer. The project, adapted by Bash Doran (Outlaw King, Boardwalk Empire), will see Oscar-winning Hathaway both star and executive-produce. Who will Hathaway play? And what else do we know so far? Here’s a quick rundown.

What is Fear Not about?

You’re probably (unfortunately) at least vaguely familiar with some pretty infamous serial killers in the U.S., like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. However, you may never have heard of Stephen Morin, even though his suspected crimes rival both Bundy's and Dahmer’s in number. And although none of these pieces of sh*t deserve to be immortalized, what makes Fear Not unique is that it tells Morin’s story through the lens of a survivor’s lived experience.

Margy Palm was the last woman Morin ever kidnapped. He abducted her outside of a Kmart in San Antonio, Texas, in December of 1981, holding her hostage for eight hours. What started as a deadly captive situation shifted unexpectedly when, largely due to Palm’s courage and insistence that Morin could change, the pair formed an unlikely bond. Morin set Palm free, and he was arrested the next day on suspicion of murdering more than 30 people — mostly women.

Over the next few years, Morin and Palm’s bond became a friendship. She visited him in prison. He sent her Christmas cards in the mail. After being convicted, Morin allegedly found Christianity, a feat Palm believes she helped influence.

It’s worth noting here that some of Morin’s survivors, who experienced torture and assault at his hands, don’t believe he ever truly changed before being executed in 1985 at the age of 34. Also, Fear Not is based on the Vanity Fair article “Sympathy for the Devil,” written by Julie Miller, which itself implies a tension between understanding and incredulity.

Who’s in the cast?

You may have already guessed that Hathaway will be portraying Palm, but any casting beyond that will remain a guess for now. But go ahead and quote me: I bet it will pull in some big-name talent capable of delivering the nuance this type of story demands.

Tonally, I’m picturing vibes similar to that of Kate Winslet’s fictionalized limited crime series Mare of Easttown. Everyone involved in Fear Not so far is brilliant; I don’t think the series will glorify the killer or rehash grisly details for shock value. With Hathaway at the helm, it almost certainly signals a more reflective, ethically complex approach than your average true-crime adaptation.

When will Fear Not come out?

The series will premiere worldwide on Paramount+ in 2027.