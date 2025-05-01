‘Twas the summer of 2024 when we first heard the news: There’s a brand new sequel to the 2006 smash hit The Devil Wears Prada, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. Millennials everywhere rejoiced — this movie is so good and so quotable, and I’ve watched it so many times that it’s basically part of my DNA at this point. So, if you’re anything like me, you’ll be *sat* in a movie theater seat wide-eyed and ready should a sequel to the original truly ever come to be. Nearly a year later, here’s everything we know about The Devil Wears Prada reboot, from returning cast rumors to potential plot lines.

What will The Devil Wears Prada sequel be about?

In July of 2024, Puck magazine revealed that a follow-up to the original film was in the works with Disney. Deadline later confirmed this was true and that Aline Brosh McKenna — the screenwriter of the first The Devil Wears Prada — was tapped to write the script.

The working theory is that the new movie will pick up after the conclusion of the first one, and will follow Miranda Priestly as she reaches the end of her career. The real heyday of print magazines is over, and she’s grappling with going digital while also forming an intense rivalry with her former assistant Emily, now an exec at a company whose advertising dollars Priestly really needs.

The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Cast

The first movie’s Oscar-winning producer, Wendy Finerman, is said to be returning to produce DWP No. 2, and she has reportedly convinced both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt to reprise their roles of Miranda Priestly and Emily Charlton.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is listed on the official Production List website, an industry site that tracks all major TV and film projects in active development, according to Harper’s Bazaar. It does indeed list Streep and Blunt as part of the cast, along with two other names fans are bound to be curious about: Anne Hathaway, who starred as Andrea Sachs, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel. So, it kind of feels like it’s OK to start getting excited?!

To be clear, none of the actors have confirmed their return, but Tucci did tell Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that he’s “very excited... if it happens.”

The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Release Date

There have been no rumblings about a release date yet, but Production List says filming for The Devil Wears Prada’s reboot should begin on November 30 of this year. That’s... really all we have to go on at this point. Fingers crossed we get more info in the coming months as that date approaches.

So yes, for fans of the original film, it feels like its sequel is moving at a glacial pace. But here’s hoping we have a bunch of new Miranda Priestly eye rolls coming our way in the not-so-distant future.