Following the success of the Amazon film adaptation of the romance novel, The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway and director Michael Showalter are on to their next big project.

Deadline reports that Hathaway is set to star in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming feature Verity, which Showalter will be directing as well.

The film will be based on the No. 1 New York Times bestselling thriller by notorious author, Colleen Hoover. According to reports, the current script is written by Nick Antosca. Sources say the film will be released in theaters as opposed to streaming services.

A synopsis for Verity describes the story as following a struggling writer named Lowen Ashleigh who, in need of money, accepts the "job offer of a lifetime."

Those who have read the book know that this is just the tip of the iceberg on what is the wild ride of Verity.

The synopsis continues, "Jeremy Crawford, husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), has hired Lowen to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish after a mysterious accident."

However, "upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Lowen slowly learns that things are not exactly as they seem with the discovery of a secret, unfinished manuscript that may divulge chilling admissions about the family’s past. As Lowen ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity’s writings are merely lurid works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath."

In Summer 2024, Hoover saw the first of her book-to-movie adaptations hit the big screen with It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who also directed the romantic drama. The film was a box office success, despite its controversies.

Adaptations of other Hoover novels are in the works, including Reminders of Him (expected in theaters on February 2026) and Regretting You (starring Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, and Dave Franco).

How is Anne Hathaway managing to do all this? The woman is BUSY! She is also working on a third Princess Diaries movie, 20 years after the second film in that franchise, plus a Devil Wears Prada sequel is reportedly in the works! We love a booked and busy leading lady!