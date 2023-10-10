Gabby’s Dollhouse Returns In November With A Cat-tastic Holiday Special

Fall is in full swing, and you know what that means — we’re just a hop, skip, and a jump from the winter holidays. Yep, the most festive time of the year will be here before we know it. If your kiddo is already counting down the days and getting restless, we’ve got something they can look forward to that’s a little closer than the end of the year: the upcoming holiday-themed episode of DreamWorks’ megahit Gabby’s Dollhouse.

You read that right; Season 8B will kick off with a truly special holiday spectacular. What more could a kid ask for, right? So far this season, Gabby and all of her kitty pals have been hitting the high seas for all sorts of adventures aboard the SS MerCat. And the nautical fun continues on Nov. 6, when the latest dollhouse delivery invites Gabby and Pandy to MerCat’s Mermaid Christmas Cruise.

The cat-tastic pals get tasked with helping Santa Kitty deliver the first gift of the season to MerCat’s little sister Hsiu Hsiu, but their mission soon turns to helping Santa Kitty deliver presents to all the kids and kittens after his sleigh gets stuck. Saving Christmas? Just another day for Gabby and Pandy!

Check out the exclusive trailer for the holiday special below:

The only problem with this Gabby’s Dollhouse holiday special? You’re going to wish you could pack your family up and join the Christmas cruise.

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby's Dollhouse leans heavily into the art of imagination. The mixed-media series unboxes a surprise in every episode that takes Gabby into the fantastical world of the cat characters who live inside her dollhouse. The message — and it’s one you can feel good about your kid getting — is that anything is possible, and adventure is always around every corner.

It’s no wonder parents and kids alike can’t seem to get enough of the streaming preschool show. In fact, the most recent season of Gabby’s Dollhouse enjoyed an impressive six weeks in the Global English Top 10 list and was in the Top 10 in TV in 57 countries (!!!) on Netflix. The series has become one of the biggest global kids’ franchises of the past decade, alongside other powerhouses in kids’ entertainment like Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, and Bluey.

DreamWorks Animation

If your kid is one of the many, many faithful viewers of Gabby’s Dollhouse, don’t worry — there’s plenty more to come. Netflix recently ordered additional episodes, bumping the series’ total to 100 episodes. For now, you can share the holiday special trailer with your enthusiastic little streamer and let them know there’s more Gabby’s Dollhouse on the way soon.

And if the Christmas-centric second half of Season 8 kicks your family’s holiday spirit into high gear, here’s a hot tip for you, Mama: The Gabby Cat Friend Ship landed on the Top Holiday Toy List of 2023 for Walmart, Amazon, Kohl’s, and The Toy Insider. So, when you need a last-minute gift idea your kid will love, you’re covered.

Watch the Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 8B holiday special on Nov. 6, 2023, on Netflix.