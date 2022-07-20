See A Rare Shot Of Gavin Rossdale With All Four Of His Kids

Gavin Rossdale’s Instagram feed is chock full of pictures of the Bush frontman performing in arenas and belting out hits. But this week the 56-year-old musician shared something a lot more personal: a picture of him hanging out with all four of his kids at once.

And the note he shared along with the picture was the sweetest.

“Welcome to my world .the best few weeks at home with my better versions of me .oh the joy they bring .and yes there’s chewy bottom left.and our super hero apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized.”

The photo included the whole gang: his oldest, Daisy Lowe, 33, and his three younger boys from his marriage to ex Gwen Stefani: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. And don’t forget a tiny bit of fur in the corner, otherwise known as Chewy the family pet.

Gewn Stefani is also big into privacy and doesn’t often shares photos of their kids, so this is a rare treat.

It looks like the table is set for dinner and all of the kids are happy and healthy — though the contented look on Rossdale’s face is what makes this shot so special.

Rossdale and Stefani divorced in 2016 after 13 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Stephanie married country star Blake Shelton in 2021. Still, Stefani and Rossdale appear determined to be amicable co-parents as they raise their boys.

Rossdale discovered in 2004 that Daisy was his daughter (and not his goddaughter) — when she was 15.

The last time the gang was all together for a photo was in January, when everyone got together to celebrate Daisy’s 33rd birthday with a special dinner. What a nice-looking group.