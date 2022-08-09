General Mills is Reviving 4 Classic Sugar Cereals, and It’s Nostalgic AF

If you grew up in the ‘80s or early ‘90s with morning cartoons and a bowl of your preferred sugar-packed cereal, you are in for a literal treat! General Mills has just announced they will be bringing four cereal brands back onto the market after being off the shelf for decades.

The company shared the good news on their Instagram sharing, “For the first time in nearly a decade, Frute Brute is back with the limited-edition release of four @kaws-designed Monsters Cereal boxes! Pick up a box, and you could win a set of Monsters toys created by KAWS himself. Boxes are available now at retailers nationwide.”

The flavors making their return debut are Frute Brute, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry. The line is inspired by villain characters in children’s cartoon shows that were on the air at the time.

"Inspired by classic horror film characters, the Monster Cereals have been fan favorites for more than half a century, and this year renowned American artist and Monster enthusiast KAWS was inspired by the vintage styling of the original boxes," General Mills said in a press release.

The monster cereals line was first launched by General Mills in 1971, with Frute Brute officially discontinued in 1982. Other brands in the line, like Count Chocula, were still available on and off over the years, as a seasonal promotion, up until 2009.

While the commenters were excited for the launch, with comments like, “I'm so excited these cereals are my favorite!!” others were wondering if another original from the line would make a comeback, asking, “This is awesome, but where are the yummy mummies?”

“It’s been a thrill to collaborate with General Mills and Monster Cereals,” said KAWS. “I’ve been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke,” the release added.

As millennials grow into parenthood and beyond, nostalgic re-releases have become more frequent, with beloved snacks like Twinkie being redistributed and the long cherished Toys R Us announcing their comeback this year. Even the popular “Chaco Taco,” which was just announced to be discontinued, might get a revival at some point in the near future.

Cereal pro tip: fill your shopping carts now, and hide the goods from the kids. Just like mom used to do.