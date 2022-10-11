Older Dad George Clooney Jokes He Wants To Be "Out Of It" When His Daughter Dates

The average age to become a dad in the United States surpassed the age of 30 back in 2017. The average dad is approximately 30.9 years old at their child's birth. To boot, 9% of newborns' fathers are at least 40 years old. And if you’re George Clooney, you waited until you were 56 years old to become a dad.

The actor confessed to Hoda Kotb during an interview alongside his Ticket To Paradise costar, Julia Roberts, that he doesn’t seem to worry about some of the downsides to being an older dad to his 5-year-old twins — Ella and Alexander — whom he shares with wife and human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney.

The possibility of missing out on older milestones with his kids is not a fear for him. However, he did joke that when it comes to his daughter’s future dating life, he’s fine with being “out of it.”

After Kotb shared that she “gets scared sometimes” thinking about the special times in her kid’s life that she hopes to see but fears she may not, she asked Clooney if he ever feels the same way.

“No. I kind of like the idea of being sort of out of it, when my daughter starts to date,” Clooney jokes.

Then, impersonating his daughter introducing a future boyfriend, he said, “Papa, I want you to meet ... he's a drummer in a band.”

George, then pretending to be an older man who is “out of it,” looked around and said, “What? I like toast.” The group then erupted in laughter.

While Clooney may joke about being a dad in interviews, he takes the role as a parent very seriously — especially being so in the public eye. In 2021, he wrote an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications, saying he felt compelled to write the letter after seeing pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the Daily Mail’s website.

“We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover,” the letter read. “We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences.”

Sounds like while Clooney may joke about the hopes of being “out of it” when his kids get older, he is completely on top of it now, with no intention of stopping.