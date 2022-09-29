While it may seem all the rage to have your children learn a foreign languages at a young age, it isn’t always the amazing achievement parents think. Just ask George Clooney.

Clooney and his wife Amal appeared on CBS Mornings and after being asked about their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, the couple opened up about one big mistake they made in raising them: putting them in foreign language classes.

After interviewer Gayle King asked the actor, 61, and human rights lawyer, 44, if the children were “chatty,” Clooney had a hilarious answer.

“We’ve made a terrible mistake,” he shared. "We taught them Italian, but we don’t speak Italian. So we've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying."

Clooney also joked, “I'm from Kentucky. English is my second language.”

This isn’t the first time that Clooney has mentioned how cultured his twins really are. After asked what he thought his kids would pursue later in life, he told Entertainment Tonight that, “They can do whatever they want.”

“My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English.”

The Ocean’s 11 actor also joked in 2021 about how it was a huge misstep to arm his kids with essentially a secret code that only the twins could understand in their household. “I'll say, ‘Alright, go back in and clean up your room,’ and they're like, 'Eh, papa stronzo,'" he joked, putting on his best Italian accent.

“Stronzo” means “a—hole” in Italian, in case you were wondering.

Clooney has shared before how hilarious his kids can be. “They're happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already,” he told Savannah Guthrie in 2021 on TODAY.

“They put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff,” he shared, laughing. “They think that's funny.”

It might be time for the Clooney’s to brush up on their language skills before these smarty-pants twins start doing pranks on their mom and dad in Italian.