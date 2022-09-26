George Clooney Raves About His 'Magical' Marriage To Amal Clooney

Everyone thought George Clooney would be a bachelor for life — that is until he met and married Lebanese-British human rights attorney Amal Alamuddin (now Clooney) in 2014. Now, eight years into their marriage, the pair is seemingly still head over heels in love.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the History Talks 2022 event in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Clooney, 61, raved about his relationship with Amal, joking, "Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last!”

"Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for,” he added with a smile. "There's just not a downside to her.”

George also spoke about their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, and how they hope to constantly harp on the importance of humanitarian efforts.

"The same thing I think everybody wants to instill in their kids, really, which is to pay attention to other people," he said. "In my family, the rules were always 'Challenge people with power, defend people with less power.' And if you can do that, you've had a good life."

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amal attended the event with her husband, wearing a beautiful red lace gown. The couple was joined by fellow celebrities like Anna Kendrick, Gayle King and Tom Hanks, as well as their friend and George’s Ticket to Paradise co-star, Julia Roberts, whom he joked he has a restraining order against.

“That's why we're not here together," George quipped. "She's a really good friend. She and her whole family are friends. I love their whole family."

The actor said that when they were shooting their new rom-com — out Oct. 21 — in Australia, Roberts would take their kids out of ice cream and spend time with Amal.

“[Now] I can't shake her,” George added.

Amal and Julia by his side? Lucky, lucky man.