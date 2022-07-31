Gina Rodriguez Is Expecting Her First Child!

Gina Rodriguez had a pretty great birthday Saturday. The Jane the Virgin star took to Instagram to celebrate turning 38 with some extra special news: she and her husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together.

“This birthday hits different,” Rodriguez captioned a video on Instagram. The montage features cute moments between Rodriguez and LoCicero, smiling, indulging in some PDA, and going out on cute dates. And then, at the last moment of the video, the couple shows off a positive pregnancy test to the camera.

Of course, Rodriguez’s comments were full of nothing but love and support for the expectant mother. “Yaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE!” wrote Brittany Snow, who makes an appearance in Rodriguez’s 2019 movie Someone Great. “Welcome to the club, mama!” commented Orange is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks. James Camil, who plays Rodriguez’s father on Jane the Virgin, felt very much like a proud father himself and commented, “My heart is bursting for you two.”

Rodriguez has been wanting a baby for some time. During a 2016 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Rodriguez admitted that she wanted a baby “so bad, I do.”

"But I don't want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation," Rodriguez added as she laughed. "I could adopt, right? Yeah, I just might do that. I definitely want to adopt."

Rodriguez also added that working with babies on Jane the Virgin definitely added to her baby fever. "I feel like they bring the baby up to me and my ovaries are like 'Ahh! Come here, baby!'"

Rodriguez and LoCicero started dating after LoCicero played a stripper on Jane the Virgin in 2016. Two years later, she confirmed that not only were the two an item, but they were engaged as well.

"I am [engaged]!" she told PEOPLE at the time. "He's the best. He's the f*cking best. We've been engaged for like a month — I've kept it a secret for a while."

"I don't even really want to say it's happening. I just want to live! I think there's a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That's a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that's just mine, 'cause there's not too many things I have like that anymore," Rodriguez added. They officially said “I Do” on May 4, 2019.

Congrats again to the soon-to-be family of three!