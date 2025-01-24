Sharing movies from my childhood with my three daughters is my absolute favorite thing to do. But too often, we've been halfway through a classic movie when I've realized the movie just... doesn't hold up anymore. Some are more obvious (sorry, Heavyweights) and some are a bit more subtle (in hindsight, Homeward Bound is a bit too much for my sensitive kid), but revisiting movies from the '90s reveals a lot of misogyny and jokes at the expense of women and yucky stereotypes and ick. It's a wonder any of us made it out OK, which is why I'm so thankful for these classic girl power movies that still hold up.

And when I say hold up, I mean you won't find yourself cringing at any part of the movie. Sure, some of the films still have bullying, conflict, and despair — but it all ties into the story. Even in The Princess Diaries, I held my breath during Mia's makeover, only to have my kid feel indignant on Mia's behalf when her best friend started judging her new style. The movie shows how we can all be judgmental, even when we feel like we're on the "right" side of things, and it's a true lesson in how we're all more alike than anything.

So, grab some popcorn and settle in for some classic movies with your daughters. These are sure to hit all the spots — nostalgia, a nice little life lesson, and plenty of quality time.

The Princess Diaries I recently showed my three daughters The Princess Diaries, and while all of them loved it, it was my 10-year-old who couldn’t stop talking about it. Fighting against societal ideals, trying to figure out who you are at 14, and tapping into the reservoir of courage you didn’t even know you had are incredible themes for any girl to watch.This movie still holds up supremely well, and some of the more mean scenes open up a great conversation. The Princess Diaries is rated G. You can stream it on Disney+, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Matilda Name a more feminist icon than Matilda; I dare you. Nothing says girl power like the 1996 classic Matilda (it’s honestly better than the book because the book has a whole lot of fatphobia you’ll want to skip over), and the idea that all of us harness some special kind of power — whether we can literally make things move or just have the heart to change lives like Miss Honey — is so good. Matilda is rated PG13. You can stream it on Max, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

A Little Princess I have always been a big defender of girls pretending to be princesses, and A Little Princess is probably half the reason why. Your daughters will fall in love with not only Sara’s confidence and personality, but the way even a dark change in her circumstances doesn’t change who she is at her core — a little princess. A Little Princess is rated G. You can stream it on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Mulan Mulan may be lacking in some historical accuracy, but at the root of the story, there is a girl who believes fully in herself — even when nobody else does. And that’s a life lesson that holds up no matter who you are. Mulan is rated PG. You can stream it on Disney+, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

The Parent Trap Of course the original version is great, but you already know I mean 1998’s The Parent Trapstarring Lindsay Lohan. If this movie doesn’t give your daughter all the confidence and energy to be herself and go after what she wants, I’m not sure anything will. Plus, there’s something delightful about a movie starring a girl your age and knowing she feels all the same things you do — a major boost of girl power. The Parent Trap is rated PG. You can stream it on Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV/

A League of Their Own I get it; there’s no crying in baseball. But I still cry every single time I watch A League of Their Own — and your daughter might, too. A League of Their Own is just loaded with girl power, from Marla Hooch getting married to an entire league of women bringing joy to a nation, there’s a lot to sink your teeth into. Plus, you can start a whole conversation on whether Dottie dropped the ball on purpose at the end. (I say she did.) A League of Their Own is rated PG. You can stream it on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Erin Brockovich This one might be for the older daughters, but it’s a classic nonetheless. (And not really inappropriate, but the message might go over little kids’ heads.) Erin Brockovich is the true story of a single mom who became a whistleblower when she spoke out against contamination from a huge corporation poisoning a small town’s water supply. It’s a story of compassion, of gumption, and of not giving a damn what anybody thinks of you — you’ve still got important work to do. Erin Brockovich is rated R. You can stream it on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV.