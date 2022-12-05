Amid a very public divorce, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are putting any differences aside to be the best parents they can be for their three children — and a recent Instagram post proves it.

Brady, 45, shared a tribute to the couple’s daughter, Vivian, on her 10th birthday, writing, “We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰.”

Bündchen, 42, commented in the captions, posting a heart emoji before also sharing her own birthday message for Vivi.

Gisele commented on Tom’s birthday post to their daughter. Instagram

“Happy 10th birthday girlie girl!” Bündchen wrote alongside a carousel of photos of their daughter. “Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️.”

Gisele and Vivian.

Bündchen and Brady also share a 12-year-old son, Benjamin, as well as Brady’s 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The couple announced their divorce in October, releasing statements after weeks of split rumors. In both of their emotional confirmations on the end of their 13-year marriage, the model and NFL quarterback reiterated how important the well-being and happiness of their children was to them.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady wrote, with Bündchen adding in her own statement, “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

It appears the former couple is doing just that as they’ve both been seen with their kids over recent weeks. And although their custody agreement is being kept private, People reports that the kids can see “whichever parent they want” whenever they want.

“They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," a source told the magazine. "That's not who either of them are."

Brady with Benjamin and Vivian.

Brady spent Halloween with his kids and they were recently spotted at what looks to be the Bryant Park holiday market in New York City. Meanwhile, Bündchen took Vivian to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to celebrate her special day with family and friends.

“Let’s do this,” she captioned a picture of a row of sneakers in her Instagram Story before sharing more photos from their day at Disney, including a shot of everyone seemingly on the Tower of Terror ride.

It’s nice to see the pair prioritizing their children during this no doubt difficult time.