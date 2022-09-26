Tom Brady’s three children — sons Jack, 15, and Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — greeted their quarterback dad before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home opener on Sunday. The kids cheered Brady on as his football team played (and lost to) the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady, 45, kissed a smiling Vivian before hugging his sons and waving to their friends on the sidelines before the game began. The QB’s mother and sisters brought the kids to the field.

Missing from the group was Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, who is mom to Benjamin and Vivian. (Brady shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.) Bündchen, 42, recently admitted that she has “concerns” over her husband’s continuing football career after he retired, and then un-retired, earlier this year.

Rumors have been swirling that Brady and Bündchen are headed toward a split after 13 years of marriage, in part due to his commitment to football over, seemingly, family and everythign else. The footballer made headlines when he took an unusual 11-day break from training camp in August, and cited personal reasons for his absence. Bündchen declined to comment on the speculation in an interview with Elle, in which she discussed Brady’s un-retirement.

“Obviously, I have my concerns,” Bündchen shared, “this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

However, Bündchen, one of the most famous supermodels in the world, is also ready to prioritize her career after devoting years to the well-being of her children and family unit. She told Elle she wants to show people she can still be “sexy” as a mom: “I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn.”

She continued, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

In February of this year, Brady shared a touching tribute to his wife on their wedding anniversary, writing, “You have been the best thing that ever happened to my life. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife.”

On his birthday in August, Bündchen returned the favor with a sweet tribute to Brady. “@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️,” she wrote alongside a picture of him with Benjamin and Vivian.

Here’s hoping all those reports are simply rumors — and that they can find a way to move forward