Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady File For Divorce

After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen will divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The pair shared the news on their social media accounts, posting separate statements.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady, 45, wrote.

Bündchen, 42, echoed that sentiment in her own statement, writing, “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Brady and Bündchen filed papers in Florida on Friday, and have been working out a property settlement and custody agreement in private for weeks, according to People. TMZ added that the divorce document will be short and the terms will remain confidential and sealed.

"They agreed to joint custody of the kids,” a source told People.

The couple share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, along with Brady's son John Edward “Jack,” 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Rumors have been swirling about the couple’s relationship status after Brady un-retired from the NFL to play quarterback once again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bündchen herself admitted that his decision to return to the sport was a problem for her.

“Obviously, I have my concerns,” Bündchen shared with Elle in September, “this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

As for Brady’s decision to return, he told The Dan Patrick Show that after "quite a bit of time" at home and traveling with Bündchen and their kids, he had “the appetite to compete” again.

“It's going to be gone soon,” he said of playing football at his age. “I mean, there's no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it's not a lot."

Reportedly, his decision to choose his quarterback lifestyle over family was the ending point for Bündchen, who as looking forward to diving back into her own career.

"She's a very 'pros vs cons' person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore," a source told People of Bündchen. "She's told him that he's the GOAT, and he has absolutely nothing left to prove. He could be going out on top, and playing until the wheels fall off doesn't seem to be the way to go out on top."

Brady and Bündchen started dating in 2006, shortly before his son Jack’s birth. They got engaged and married in early 2009 and recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on social media.

"13 years ago, we both said 'I do' …and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life," Brady wrote in a heartfelt caption. "I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife."

Meanwhile, the supermodel captioned her post, "Happy anniversary love of my life! Te amo! ❤️ @tombrady."

Here’s hoping the family finds peace during a difficult time.