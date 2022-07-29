A 'Golden Girls' Restaurant Is About To Start Touring The US

A Golden Girls-themed pop-up restaurant is opening in Los Angeles, and, yes, there will be lots of cheesecake. For the first time — and more than 30 years after the show aired — fans of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia will get to try some of the iconic dishes they saw on screen, not to mention reminisce about one of the most enduring and funniest television shows in history.

Diners who visit the “fast casual” restaurant will be able to choose from dishes like Sophia’s lasagna Al Forno, bacon lettuce and potato sandwiches, and Blanche’s Georgia-style cookies. In addition, there’s garlic bread, cheese balls, and cuban sandwiches, cocktails, mocktails, and cheesecake.

And don’t fret — even though The Golden Girls existed in a different time, there are plenty of vegan and gluten-free options.

The restaurant opens on July 30 in Beverly Hills, which happens to be National Golden Girls Day (as everyone probably knows). The pop-up will then slowly make its way around the country, hitting New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago (in that order), ending in Spring 2023.

“No detail was spared, no episode was left unwatched during our research phase,” creator Derek Berry told HuffPost in an interview. “We hope to transport guests back to a simpler time in life, taking in all the nostalgic memories of when they were watching this show. We also want them to leave with a full belly.”

More than food, the restaurant will offer a good number of selfie photo opts, from the girls’ kitchen, to a lovely lanai, to a full-replica of Blanche’s palm-covered bedroom.

And starting this fall, there will also be a Golden Girls drag bunch option.

The Golden Girls ran for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992, starring Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan and Betty White. But it’s continued to have a rabid fan base of people who deeply identify with its characters and humor — and who recognize the show as being far ahead of its time with its portrayal of fully realized and complex middle-aged women.

In the past, Berry has opened similar pop-ups with themes like Beverly Hills 90210 and Saved By The Bell. In other words: he knows nostalgia.

"Bringing Golden Girls to life has always been a dream of mine, the demand has far surpassed our wildest dreams," Berry said in a statement. "Our team is confident that both die hard fans of the show and first timers alike will leave with a deeper appreciation for the show's lasting legacy."

Reservations can be made at Bucket Listers. Tickets include a main dish and a dessert.