Greta Thunberg's Epic Clap-Back To Andrew Tate Basically Led To His Detainment

Greta Thunberg is a teenager, a renowned environmental activist, and now an Andrew Tate taker-downer.

A Twitter exchange between the 19-year-old Swedish climate change activist and the controversial 36-year-old internet personality led to his detainment on Dec. 29 — and it’s the best thing to happen in recent memory.

Tate was banned from Twitter in 2017 for hate speech but, due to Elon Musk’s changes to the social media site, the former professional kickboxer and outright misogynist was allowed back on the platform. One of his first orders of business? Tweeting Thunberg about his 33 cars and their enormous emissions.

“Hello @GretaThunberg,” the tweet read. “I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Tate’s initial tweet to Thunberg.

Thunberg responded with what now may be considered the greatest clap-back of all time.

“Yes, please do enlighten me,” she wrote. “Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Thunberg’s epic response.

Apparently, this response burned Tate so bad that he felt the need to post a cigar-smoking rant about Thunberg. “Please bring me pizza,” he tells a person off camera in the video. “And make sure that these boxes are not recycled.”

Oddly enough, the pizza box was from a Romanian chain of restaurants — allowing police to locate Tate and his brother Tristan and detain them on human trafficking and rape charges.

As people put two and two together, it became clear that Thunberg’s exchange with Tate perhaps led to his capture. And, after news of his detainment, she got one final tweet in: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

Social media users couldn’t help but share their glee over the entire situation.

According to CNN, Tate and his brother were detained in Romania after authorities served search warrants at five homes and took four unnamed suspects into custody as part of an investigation into organized human trafficking and rape.

Although a police statement did not explicitly name the Tates (both British and American citizens) as suspects, according to the New York Times, it announced that two Britons and two Romanians allegedly formed an organized criminal group that stretched from Romania to Britain and the United States, for the purpose of committing the crime of human trafficking.

A lawyer for the Tates said the brothers were expected to appear in court on Friday and stressed that they were not under arrest, just detained for 24 hours.

Tate just couldn’t stay silent, of course, and hopped back on Twitter to share: “The Matrix sent their agents.”

Returning to what’s most important here, though, Greta Thunberg won 2022 — just before a new year begins. And that’s why it’s best not to mess with teenagers.