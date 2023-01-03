Gwyneth Paltrow And Daughter Apple Wore Matching String Bikinis For The New Year

While some us were stuck inside during winter break due to frigid temperatures and winter storms, Gwyneth Paltrow was chilling on an island with her family, laying out on a yacht getting sun-kissed.

Paltrow, 50, gave fans a glimpse into her sunny, warm vacation on Instagram with photos of herself alongside her two children — Apple, 18, and Moses, 16. Paltrow shares the two teens with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 45.

Her mother — 79-year-old actor Blythe Danner — was also there to help her daughter and grandkids ring in the new year.

“Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the Goop founder captioned a carousel post images from her sunny getaway. One photo in particular shows Paltrow and Apple sprawled out, laying on what appears to be a yacht in string bikinis. Paltrow donning black while Apple chose white.

This “twinning” moment is not the first time that this mother-daughter duo has sported matching outfits. Back in August 2022, Paltrow and Apple were seen dropping into the Goop Manhattan storefront in similar summer outfits.

Another photo features Paltrow with her whole family, posing for a group photo in front of the beach. The third photo shows a sun-kissed selfie of Paltrow with Apple and Moses — all three donning closed-mouth, serious-looking smiles.

Paltrow’s vacation in the Barbados comes on the heels of her latest Goop newsletter in which she reflected on 2022 and noted what kind of lessons she learned as a mom to teenagers, especially the art of letting them go.

“I think my deepest lesson was around letting go when Apple went to college,” she wrote. “As a parent, you are so entwined with your child. When they’re a toddler, you are their sun and moon—and they’re yours. And then when they leave the house, you’re confronted with these new ideas of life’s progressions and chapters.”

She continued, “The way that I got through the grief of that was a continuous letting go—letting go of control, ideas, perceptions, what I hope for her. And retrenching in—you know, you can always be someone’s sun,” she wrote.

She went on to explain that there is much more give and taken when kids are younger. They need you a lot, but they also shower you in hugs and kisses and so much love. As they get older, they become more self-sufficient and direct their love and attention to new lives their building on their own. Paltrow notes how painful that process of letting go can be.

“The role of a parent is to give off love and to give off light. And you don’t expect that much in return. When they’re little, you get a lot—a lot of hugs, and they sleep in bed with you when they have a nightmare. When they’re adults, you have to retreat back to just giving sun. I had to embody that, and I really had to let go.”