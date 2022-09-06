Ah, the bittersweet feels of departing from hot girl season to the crisp air of pumpkin spice season. Even California natives transition from summer, and Gwenyth Paltrow is sharing her break-up letter. In a carousel post on her Instagram, she shared pictures and videos of the peace of a blue morning sky, her son surfing with friends, banging oysters, and cute moments with friends and family.

“Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly. Elation, adventure, transition, joy, and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections, and deepenings💙,” she captioned the post.

She shares a photo posed with both of her children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, who she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Paltrow’s mother, the actress Blythe Danner is featured, along with a candid photo of her and her husband, writer/producer Brad Falchuk, in gala attire. Gwenyth in a strapless light blue dress with a small belt at the waist, and Brad in a cream pin-striped suit.

The pair have been together since 2015, after announcing her separation from Chris Martin in 2014 and finalizing their divorce in 2016. After four years of dating, Falchuk and Paltrow were married in 2018 and have been going strong ever since.

Last year Brad posted a lengthy birthday tribute to his wife, whose birthday is coming up on September 27.

“When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things — that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them. That she is always busy — but also always has time for you. But the two things that really stand out are that she notices. And she acts. A lot of people notice without acting. They notice. Then they complain, or they gossip, or they shrug. And a lot of people act without noticing. Sometimes it’s helpful, but that is a dangerous way to act. Because you’re usually just acting for yourself. But Gwyneth notices and acts,” he began the post.

The world doesn’t often get pictures of Apple and Moses — although they both got a picture posted for National Son’s Day and National Daughter’s Day. And both of them look like they have a good scoop of Gwyneth’s genes.

It’s a true treat to see a picture of the three of them together, enjoying the sun.