Apple Martin is embracing the spotlight, and looking just like her famous mom Gwyneth Paltrow while doing so.

The 18-year-old, who’s Paltrow’s daughter with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, looked every bit the superstar at Chanel’s haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Apple wore a black-and-white iteration of Chanel’s signature tweed skirt-and-jacket set as she sat alongside actors Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sink in the front row.

She paired her look with ‘60s mod girl hair and makeup, and accessorized with a black quilted cross-body bag and black platform loafers. Mother-approved, no doubt!

Apple Martin’s Paris Fashion Week debut. The 18-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is her mom’s look-alike. Apple Martin looked mod girl chic! Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The full Chanel look. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Apple Martin with Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton at Chanel's show during Paris Fashion Week. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tres chic. Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/4

Fashion journalist Derek Blasberg tweeted about the teen’s fashion week appearance, writing, “[late Chanel designer] Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl. It happened today!”

Apple gave off major Margot Tenenbaum vibes, whom Paltrow played in Wes Anderson’s 2001 hit The Royal Tenenbaums. And, in general, she looks so much like her mom with straight blonde locks, blue eyes and a tall stature.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Shakespeare in Love" New York City Premiere on December 3, 1998. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Apple recently left home for college, causing Paltrow to “burst into tears.”

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," the 50-year-old actor, who also shares son Moses, 16, with Martin, told People. "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."

In an Instagram post celebrating her 18th birthday, Paltrow praised Apple for the woman she’s become.

“You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more,” Paltrow shared. “Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.”

Only time will tell if Apple follows in her mom’s footsteps. Fashionably speaking, she already has!