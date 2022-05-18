Heidi Klum's Daughter Wore Her Mom's Classic 90s Dress To Prom

Like mother, like daughter! Leni Klum pulled from her mom’s fashion archives (and her closet) for prom night, recycling one of Heidi Klum’s classic looks from 1998. The 18-year-old slipped on a strapless black dress that her model mama wore at an HBO charity special over two decades ago.

“Prom night in mamas dress 🖤,” Leni, a model herself, captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. Heidi, 48, commented on the post with a heart eyes emoji.

Leni Klum in Heidi Klum’s dress on prom night.

Leni paired the dress with an Adina's Jewels tennis necklace and a rhinestone mesh purse. When Heidi wore the frock at Comic Relief VIII in the ‘90s, she accessorized with a gold tie necklace.

Both the usually blonde ladies rocked dark hair for the special occasions.

Heidi Klum attends HBO Comic Relief charity event in 1998. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Leni is following in her mom’s footsteps as she kicks off her own modeling career — something she said she’s dreamed of since she was a little girl.

"Ever since 11 or 12 years old I've been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling,” Leni told Extra of her mom.

“She's old enough now,” Heidi shared with People in 2020, just months before Leni appeared on the cover of Glamour Germany, 20 years after her mom’s front page appearance.

“I always thought she was too young,” Klum added of her daughter’s career goals. “We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

These days, Leni is posing for the likes of Michael Kors and Dior, and, of course, raiding her mom’s closet.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum with their Harper’s BAZAAR covers.

Leni isn’t the only celebrity kid to re-wear one of their parents’ red carpet looks. Earlier this year, both Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt upcycled their mom Angelina Jolie’s dresses for the Eternals premiere — Zahara wearing her Elie Saab 2014 Oscars gown and Shiloh rocking a deconstructed version of the Gabriela Hearst dress Jolie wore at a Women for Bees event last year.

"We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff," Jolie said at the time.

Ah, to have access to Heidi Klum or Angelina Jolie’s closets...