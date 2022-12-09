A Media Outlet Said Hilary Duff "Still" Looks Great At 35 And Women Aren't Having It

It’s common knowledge that in Hollywood and the music industry, men have an amazingly long shelf life, while women basically become more and more invisible with age. It’s the reason that Harrison Ford is filming a new Indiana Jones movie at 80 while Meryl Streep has said that once she turned 40, she just got offered a bunch of witch roles.

The latest example of sexism and ageism in the entertainment industry? Media outlet Daily Loud is in hot water after tweeting a few bathing suit pictures of Hilary Duff, along with the caption that she’s “still looking great at age 35!!”

The internet replied with a chorus of “excuse me??” and the post has gone viral... in a bad way.

The snarky comments from women who are pretty tired of “expiring” as soon as they turn 30 started pouring in quickly.

“Of course she does... she’s 35,” one person pointed out.

“She’s 35 and not 85.. how is she supposed to look?”

“Why are we still acting like everyone goes from young to dead the minute you turn 30,” another person asked. Good question!

“George Clooney is 61 and no one makes such dumb titles about the correlation of his looks and age, but God forbid a woman is not a child anymore and wears a bikini,” another person seethed.

One pioneering responder got photoshop out to correct the post.

Duff, who has been in the limelight since she broke out as a child actress at the age of 11, now enjoys a successful career acting and singing, and has a bustling family life. She shares a 10-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie, as well as two daughters with husband and fellow musician Matthew Koma, Banks, 4, and Mae, 18 months.

The best responses were clear about one thing: making statements like that are about sexism and misogyny.

The Daily Loud still did not seem to get the backlash, at least as evidenced by the author of the post’s response: “I said this woman looked gorgeous for having 3 kids at 35 years old. You can’t even compliment a woman anymore without someone being “upset”… cancel culture crazy...”

Oh! So she “still” looks great for someone who has popped out three kids. Someone get this man a shovel so he can keep digging himself in deeper.

Duff is no newbie when it comes to the media (and everyone else) commenting on her body and looks. Last month, she posed nude for the cover of Women’s Health and opened up about her journey to embracing her body and her keeping her confidence even in the face of constant judgement and criticism.

“I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me,” she said in the interview. “I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through."

But she was also candid about the nude camera shoot — and body acceptance.

“I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position,” she said.

She also said that it took becoming a mother to find peace with her body after struggling with an eating disorder as a teen in the spotlight.

She said the acceptance came for her, “...perhaps after having Banks. I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after her divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things—of being settled and realizing that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”

Wow, it’s almost like age and experience can make you even more beautiful and confident.