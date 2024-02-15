Hilary Swank Finally Shared The Names Of Her Twins On Valentine's Day

It’s been almost a year since Hilary Swank welcomed her twin babies into the world. The 49-year-old actor gave birth to her “total miracle” babies, whom she shares with husband Phiip Schneider, in April 2023. Since then, the couple, who wed in 2018, have kept their family matters pretty private — but on Valentine’s Day, Swank treated everyone to the twin’s names, and a super-cute beach pic to boot.

On Instagram, the Million Dollar Baby star shared a picture of her kiddos looking at the waves, in pink and blue high-coverage swimsuits and matching white sun hats (faces not shown). And in the sand behind then, she shared a heart and their names: Aya (the baby wearing pink) and Ohm (the baby wearing blue).

So cute!

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first,” she wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

She added, “Who else has babies that think sand is edible?”

We all do, Hilary. Don’t worry.

Aya is primarily a girls’ name that has roots in both Hebrew (meaning “bird”) and Japanese (meaning “colorful”) cultures, according to BabyNames.com. It’s been gaining popularity since 2014, when it first appeared on the Social Security Administration’s top 1000 baby names list. In the last year, it’s climbed from number 988 to 749 — so, it’s getting more popular, but it’s also still pretty rare, hanging out near names like Naya, Love, Clover, and Pearl.

Ohm is primarily a boy’s name — though it has never broken into the top 1000 baby names recorded by the SSA. In Hindu and Buddhist belief, it’s the first and universal sound of creation, and often used in chants and rituals. The name is also an old timey German surname derived from the word “uncle.”

The world doesn’t have any insight into why Swank and husband chose these names, but maybe they’ll share more info in the future. I do love how each twin has a three-letter name starting with a vowel, so they feel complimentary without feeling too matchy.

This is the first time Swank has shared the twins on social media since their birth announcement almost a year ago.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she wrote on Easter. “Posting from pure heaven!”

In October 2022, Swank shared with Extra why she waited until 48 to have kids.

“I was having a career and not having the right relationship until … four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right,” she explained. “It’s just something I thought about even as a young girl. It’s something that was on my mind, so it’s nice to be here and just be pregnant.”

So glad we can officially say, welcome, Aya and Ohm!