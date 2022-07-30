Even though it’s been nearly 30 years since the original Hocus Pocus was released, it feels like yesterday for the Sanderson Sisters, aka Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The executive producer of Hocus Pocus 2, Adam Shankman, talked about how fun and magical it was for the three actresses to reprise their witchy roles in an interview with PEOPLE.

"[It was] like a snap back in time, as if time had not [passed]," said Shankman. "They were just laughing, laughing, laughing. ... It was easy.”

"Kathy, Sarah and Bette have known each other since they made the movie ... so [there] was nothing but giddiness," he added, "I think there was a little bit of, like, 'Wow, are we really doing this again?'“

Yes, sisters, we really are!

The sequel is set to take place 30 years after the original, where Max (Omri Katz) lit the Black Flame Candle and brought the Sanderson Sisters back to life. This time, it will be up to three teenagers to send the child soul-sucking witches back.

"When the opportunity [to make the sequel] appeared in the form of Disney+, I think that the service just stepped forward and said, 'If you can make this happen, we want it and need it,’ " Shankman said.

"I think it's because of my relationship with the three witches, which I have a real relationship with all three of [the actresses]," he adds. "We talked about it and I said, 'Sure.' "

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30, just in time for Halloween season. Disney dropped a teaser trailer for the sequel earlier this month, which features the Sanderson Sisters out and about. At one point, the three witches are at a festival of sorts and are recognized. "Hey, it's the Sanderson Sisters," a worker at the carnival says. "I bet you're looking for the stage?"

“Always,” says Winifred, suggesting that Bette will be belting out another banger like she did in the original film with “I Put A Spell On You.” You can watch the latest teaser below.