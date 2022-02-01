There are plenty of classic ’90s movies that don’t need a reboot or a sequel decades after their initial release. Hocus Pocus, a piece of cinematic perfection, would seemingly fall into that category — how could anyone possibly capture the original magic? But when we found out that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy were all reprising their original roles as the Sanderson Sisters, well, let’s say we were even more excited than when Sarah Sanderson (played by Parker) sees a cute boy. But, alas, news about Hocus Pocus 2 was slow-going at the start. Was this *really* happening? When would it come out? And when, for the love of all things witchy, would we be getting a Hocus Pocus 2 trailer? Unlike the Sanderson Sisters, fans fortunately don’t have to wait 300 years.

Keep reading to find out all the details you’re dying for — like the release date, obviously — and to watch the just-dropped trailer (it looks so good, guys).

When will Hocus Pocus 2 hit theaters?

The Sanderson Sisters will finally make their highly anticipated return to the small screen this fall. After two years in the making, fans can clear a date on their calendar... because Hocus Pocus 2 is going to hit Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Make sure to jot that down right! There could be a bit of confusion, as the film’s producer, Adam Shankman, originally hinted the release date would be Halloween.

“SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2 Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus,” he captioned the post.

TBH, this date’s better, right? Now you can watch the original Hocus Pocus and the sequel back-to-back a dozen or so times come Halloween season.

Is there a Hocus Pocus 2 trailer yet?

On June 28, Disney+ dropped the first official teaser trailer for the sequel, and it does not disappoint. See for yourself below:

What is the sequel about?

Descriptions of the sequel’s premise have been vague but suggest that the Sanderson Sisters are once again wreaking havoc on modern-day Salem.

The sequel is set to take place 29 years after a virgin named Max (played by Omri Katz in the original 1993 movie) lit the Black Flame Candle and brought the witchy sisters back to life. Like the original, a small group of teens is the only thing that stands between the Sanderson Sisters and the children of Salem.

Who’s in the cast? Are the OG stars coming back?

The sequel features some pretty exciting new cast members, including Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso fame, and Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, two of our favorite Veep alums. The three teens fated with saving Salem are Becca (Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak), Cassie (Dirt’s Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (The Baker and the Beauty’s Belissa Escobedo).

As you can glean from the trailer, everyone’s favorite witches — Midler, Parker, and Najimy — are back as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively. Doug Jones, aka Billy Butcheson, is also back. Other original stars such as Omri Katz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani), Vinessa Shaw (Allison), Amanda Shepherd (Emily), and Larry Bagby (“Ice”) will reportedly not reprise their roles. But hey, here’s hoping for some surprise cameos!

“I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus,” director Anne Fletcher said in a statement when the sequel was first announced. “Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?”

Agreed, Fletcher. Agreed. Sept. 30 can’t come soon enough.