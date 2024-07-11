Make room for one more streaming platform in your budget because Hallmark is officially getting in on the action. Well, technically, the beloved brand already has a platform in its on-demand service, Hallmark Movies Now. However, come mid-September, it’s getting rebranded as Hallmark+, a new streaming service that will combine ad-free viewing with retail and other product benefits (think “surprising gifts” and e-cards).

And that wasn’t the only big news Hallmark dropped on July 11 at the TCA Summer Press Tour. The brand also revealed that it will debut a whopping 40 new holiday movies later this year. Yes, please, and *thank you very much.*

So, start picking out your cozy PJs and favorite mug for the season (we all have one) — your holiday binge-watching schedule just got a lot busier. Here’s everything you need to know about Hallmark+ and what you’ll be watching on it later this year.

How much will Hallmark+ cost?

Hallmark President and CEO Mike Perry told reporters that the new platform will cost $80 a year. It’s a slight bump up from Hallmark Movies Now, which has plans starting at $59.99 per year. If you do the math, that shakes out to $5.99 per month for the old platform versus $7.99 per month for Hallmark+.

But the new streamer comes with, in Perry’s words, “the very best of Hallmark with new exclusive content and membership benefits program.” Read: perks! Subscribers can earn points based on the content they watch, and they can redeem those points for Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons, Hallmark gifts, and more.

What can you watch on Hallmark+?

The app already has plans to roll out tons of new content across genres and formats. The new platform will kick off this fall with its first male-POV movie trilogy, The Groomsmen. It follows the lives of three longtime best friends who — as you may have guessed from the trilogy’s title — stand beside each other on the biggest days of their lives. The best friends will be played by Jonathan Bennett (Danny), B.J. Britt (Pete), and Tyler Hynes (Jackson).

Other Hallmark+ highlights include scripted series, such as:

Holidazed: This limited series focuses on six families from different backgrounds who come together in their cul-de-sac around the holidays. It stars Virginia Madsen, John C. McGinley, Dennis Haysbert, Rachelle Lefevre, and Loretta Devine.

The Chicken Sisters: Based on the 2020 bestselling book by KJ Dell’Antonia, this upcoming series follows dueling fried chicken restaurants Mimi’s and Frannie’s, which are locked in a generations-long feud. But could the arrival of the popular reality TV show Kitchen Clash finally heal the rift? Stay tuned.

Mistletoe Murders: Former Grey’s Anatomy favorite Sarah Drew will headline this series as Emily Lane, a woman who owns a charming small-town Christmas-themed store — but who also has a penchant for investigating local murders and may have a dark secret of her own.

Hallmark+ will also be home to several new unscripted series:

Finding Mr. Christmas: Jonathan Bennett will host Hallmark’s first reality competition series, which sees 10 aspiring actors face off for the chance to become the network’s next big star. Reba star Melissa Peterman will serve as lead judge. (Also worth noting: The competition will include LGBTQ contestants because, as Bennett put it, “I’m a Hallmark holiday hunk, and I’m pretty freaking gay.” Love him!)

Ready, Set, Glow!: A three-episode unscripted limited series slated for the end of the year, Ready, Set, Glow will follow host Wes Brown as he travels to various family homes to see the most impressive holiday light displays.

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert: Frequent Hallmark star Chabert will host this heartwarming unscripted series, in which she surprises families who’ve made positive impacts in their communities.

Home Is Where the Heart Is: Host Luke Macfarlane helps families renovate a room in their home in what’s sure to be another tearjerking series.

Small Town Setup: Planned for 2025, this dating series will follow along as host Ashley Williams helps parents try to find the perfect hometown match for their single adult kid living somewhere else — in the hopes they’ll fall in love and move back.

Hallmark also happily shared that it will premiere 40 (!) new Christmas movies in 2024. It’s unclear yet how many of those will live on Hallmark+ and how many will live on Hallmark’s flagship and Hallmark Mystery channels.

Anything else fun and festive happening with Hallmark?

So glad you asked. ICYMI, Hallmark recently revealed the launch of its new Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise on the Norwegian Gem in November.

If that doesn’t fill your holiday-loving heart with joy, just know that they’re also planning to film a docuseries aboard to capture “the magic of the cruise through the eyes of the most passionate fans as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime.”