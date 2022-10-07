Bonding through your terror.
Hot new release alert! Netflix brings Christopher Pike’s grim novel, The Midnight Club, to life. It follows the terrifying adventures of teens living in a haunted hospice. In each episode, they take frightening steps toward the other side.
If you have a teen who loves watching horror as much as you do (hey, they came by it honestly), you'll likely blow through The Midnight Club. And once you finish — and inevitably can't sleep — you can bond some more while binge-watching these other 11 horror shows.