Ah, it’s finally here — October, arguably the best month. Or, at the very least, it’s the most bewitching month. Crisp, cool air is starting to creep in. Halloween decorations line shelves and storefronts everywhere you turn. And curling up on the couch with your kids for some cozy family binge-watching just feels like the right thing to do most days. Enter all of the new kids’ movies and shows on Netflix dropping in October.

And it isn’t just new shows for preschoolers or animated movies for middle school kids coming — there’s something for all age groups this month. From foodie fun like a Halloween-themed season of Nailed It! to educational animated series like Spirit Rangers and spooky family movies like The Curse of Bridge Hollow, everyone in your house will feel like they’ve got something new to add to their queue.

Here are a few of our favorite picks dropping this month, followed by other family and kids’ titles coming to Netflix in October.

The Highlight Reel: Most Anticipated October Picks

Nailed It! Season 7 — Oct. 5

Netflix

If your family loves watching Nailed It together, you’ll love this Halloween-themed season even more! Season 7 promises “ghoulish surprises” from some of your favorite Netflix shows, including Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai, and The Witcher. We’re not sure what’s more amazing: the prospect of spooky desserts or host Nicole Byer’s fierce costumes.

Oddballs, Season 1 — Oct. 7

Netflix

James is a bubble-shaped boy who tends to go off on dramatic rants about all of his everyday annoyances — and, well, it winds up being funny and sort of adorable. Along with his two equally odd BFFS, Max the talking crocodile and a girl named Echo who claims to be from the future, James lands himself in all sorts of “oddball” adventures.

Spirit Rangers, Season 1 — Oct. 10

Netflix

Looking for something beautiful, educational, and entertaining? Inspired by stories passed down by Native American tribes, this series explores the beauty of nature and indigenous culture through friends Kodi, Summer and Eddy Skycedar, and the Chumash/Cowlitz siblings. Known as the “Spirit Rangers,” they help protect the land, spirits, and creatures of the national park they call home.

The Nutty Boy, Season 1 — Oct. 12

Netflix

Netflix's first Brazilian animated series, The Nutty Boy is based on Brazilian author Ziraldo’s classic children’s book of the same name. It follows the zany shenanigans of 10-year-old Maluquinho (aka Nutty) and his friends and the way they transform the world around them through their imaginations.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow — Oct. 14

Frank Masi/Netflix © 2022

If it has Marlon Wayans, you know it’s going to be funny! A great watch for families with tweens and teens, this lighthearted movie features Wayans as a dad who teams up with his teenage daughter to save their town from an ancient, mischievous spirit.

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Oct. 17

Netflix

Listen, not gonna lie — we have no chill about this one. Waffles + Mochi Season 1 couldn’t have been cuter if it tried. Not to mention educational! It had travel, food from various cultures... what more could you ask for? Well, how about Waffles and Mochi getting their very own restaurant? Michelle Obama’s back, plus a slew of world-renowned chefs and celebs from around the globe.

The School for Good and Evil — Oct. 19

Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2022

Best friends Sophie and Agatha get swept up in quite the conundrum when they land in an enchanted school where young heroes and villains receive training to protect the balance of good and evil in the universe. The problem? They wind up pitted against each other. It doesn’t hurt that this modern fairytale stars the likes of Rachel Bloom, Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett (voice), Kerry Washington, Ben Kingsley, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

Oni: Thunder Gods Tale — Oct. 21

Netflix

The setting: a world filled with quirky Japanese mythological gods and monsters. Our hero: Onari, the free-spirited daughter of one such creature. The problem: While Onari is determined to walk in the giant footsteps of those who came before her... she hasn’t gotten her powers yet. This colorful movie is her journey to discover who she really is and if she has what it takes to protect her people.

Barbie: Epic Road Trip — Oct. 25

Netflix

Calling all Barbie fans! This isn’t just any Barbie movie — it’s Barbie’s first interactive special for Netflix. So, as Barbie, Barbie, Skipper, and Ken take the cross-country trip of a lifetime, fans get to help chart their path. With more than 100 decisions and 500 possible story combinations, it quite literally puts you in the driver’s seat.

Daniel Spellbound — Oct. 27

Netflix

Imagine a modern-day New York City, if you will, where magic is real — it’s just hidden from sight. Enter Daniel Spellbound, a teen who makes a living by tracking hard-to-find magical objects. But the real adventure ensues when Daniel catches the attention of some unsavory characters and must figure out a way to save the magical world.

Wendell & Wild — Oct. 28

Netflix

Got a tween or teen obsessed with Coraline? This will surely become their favorite new release of the month — it’s director Henry Selick’s first feature film since that 2009 cult classic, and it’s adapted from a screenplay written by Selick and Jordan Peele. In the stop-motion horror comedy, a pair of scheming demon brothers named Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (voiced by Peele) enlist a tough teen named Kat Elliot (voiced by Lyric Ross) to summon them into the Land of the Living. And, as you can guess, things don’t exactly go according to their plan.

More Kids & Family Movies New To Netflix In October

17 Again (2009) — Oct. 1

Charlotte’s Web (2006) — Oct. 1

City Slickers (1991) — Oct. 1

Labyrinth (1986) — Oct. 1

Scooby-Doo (2002) — Oct. 1

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) — Oct. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) — Oct. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of Ooze (1991) — Oct. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) — Oct. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2014) — Oct. 1

The Midnight Club (2022) — Oct. 7

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) — Oct. 27

More Kids & Family Shows/Specials New To Netflix In October