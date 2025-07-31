It’s been a respectful amount of time since The Hunting Wives debuted on Netflix, so now it’s time to talk about it — because when I say Season 1 went out with a bang, well, I mean that in more ways than one. Since the series left us all reeling in a swirl of scandal, seduction, and suspicion, ~many~ questions need to be answered. But, for now, one feels more pressing than the rest: Is The Hunting Wives Season 2 going to happen?

Based on the bestselling book by May Cobb, the soapy Southern thriller has become one of summer’s most-talked-about new shows. It’s got murder and mystery. It’s got morally messy moms. It’s *extra* spicy. You can’t ask for much better in a binge-watch. So, it’s no surprise fans are already clamoring to find out if we’ll be returning to the drama-riddled town of Maple Brook, Texas, anytime soon.

Here’s what we know so far about the prospect, and what it could mean for Sophie, Margo, and their litany of dangerous secrets.

Status check: Is Season 2 happening?

Let’s start with the less-than-stellar news — as July comes to a close, Netflix has yet to officially renew The Hunting Wives for a second season. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t hold onto hope. After all, the series debuted to strong viewership: 5.2 million views in its first week, ranking No. 3 on Netflix’s U.S. Top 10 shortly after its release.

Plus, the season ended on a major open-ended cliffhanger involving both Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman). There’s a major unresolved murder to contend with, not to mention lots o’ shifting motivations as the town reels from its recent revelations. In other words, there’s plenty of drama still left to explore, signaling strong potential for a second installment.

What are the cast and crew saying about a second season?

It would appear the major players are all in on this one. On July 29, Akerman posted an Instagram thank-you note to fans for all of the support — and squeezed in a little campaigning for more Margo. After thanking showrunner Rebecca Cutter and Cobb for creating the “powerhouse” character, Akerman added, “I love her sooooo much! The most fun I’ve ever had playing a character! Let’s go for season 2 yeah?? Who’s with me??”

Cobb, for one, is definitely down. The author responded, “Awww, Malin, thank you 😭🩷…and seriously thank YOU for being our Margo!! There is NO ONE else who coulda played her like you do - absolutely dazzling & astonishing! Gospeed Season 2. Coyote Joe’s is waitin’ for us all!🤠👢🥃”

In an interview with Collider, Snow expressed her interest in returning to play Sophie. “I think the end is really interesting, and I know that we would deal with it in Season 2,” she said, explaining, “There are a lot of questions that didn’t get answered because Rebecca wants to answer them in the next season if we get one.”

And, for her part, Cutter confirms she already has some ideas for another installment.

“I think we’d do a little bit of a time jump — not a year, but a time,” she told Variety. “By the end of shooting, I realized that the two engines of the show are the whodunit and the Margo/Sophie relationship, and tracking how those spines intersect each other. The first thing I’m thinking about is, where are these two women at the start? Where are they at the end? What are the peaks and valleys of their individual power, of their relationship? So it’s tracking a course for that, and then figuring out what the crime engine is.”

So, Cutter thinks “it would be smart” to introduce a new murder mystery… but it’s a little too soon to noodle on what that might look like. “I don’t know whodunit yet or who got done!” she joked.

Lionsgate/Netflix

Is there enough material in the book for a Season 2?

Although the series is based on Cobb’s 2021 novel of the same name, and Cobb was very hands-on in executive-producing and shaping Season 1, the show already diverges pretty significantly from the book — especially the ending (I won’t spoil it for you if you haven’t read it yet, but wowza).

That bodes well for a second season, because Cutter and Cobb have already established a great working rapport in developing a screenplay that honors Cobb’s characters even when straying from the source material. And who knows? Maybe Cobb will decide to write another book that helps introduce the new murder mystery.

When could we expect a second season?

Since Netflix hasn’t even renewed the series yet, we could be in for a bit of a wait. If we’re being super optimistic, and Netflix gets hot on that pick-up, The Hunting Wives Season 2 could potentially drop sometime in the second half of 2026.