Books make for the best movies and television — and there’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it! Exhibit A: The Idea of You, Uglies, Nightbitch, A Gentleman in Moscow, and We Were the Lucky Ones all premiered as feature films in 2024. And that doesn’t include the many novels also turned into TV series, including The Perfect Couple, Apples Never Fall, One Day, The Road Trip, Tell Me Lies (Season 2), Three Women, and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

Of course, It Ends With Us is the name on everyone’s lips amid the ongoing and contentious legal battle between the film’s leads, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who also served as director. Fortunately, for Colleen Hoover fans, another CoHo book-to-movie adaptation is heavily in the works. (Spoiler alert: It will star Anne Hathaway).

If smutty thrillers aren’t your speed, don’t worry because a ton of book adaptations are coming to a screen near you. Get ready to see some of the buzziest books (The Housemaid! People We Meet on Vacation!) come to life with the help of a few major A-listers. BTW, this is your official reminder to add these titles to your TBR list so that you’re ready when they hit theaters and streaming platforms.

1. Verity by Colleen Hoover

Hoover is coming back to the big screen. The New York Times best-selling psychological thriller Verity, which Hoover originally self-published in 2018, will be released to theaters, though its premiere date is TBA. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, it will star Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

As for the plot: Struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson) gets tapped to finish the manuscript of an injured, famous thriller novelist Verity Crawford (Hathaway), though circumstances are blurry. Lowen’s research leads her to Verity’s unpublished autobiography that details dark admissions about her familial history.

2. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid is slated to hit theaters on Christmas Day 2025. And to say the movie is in safe hands would be an understatement: Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, and Brandon Sklenar are attached to the project.

Filled with twists and turns, the book is about a live-in housemaid (Sweeney) for a wealthy family (Seyfried and Sklenar), and the sinister secrets each party is hiding under the surface.

3. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

A stacked cast led by Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) is bringing Emily Henry’s People We Meet on Vacation to life, with the help of Netflix and Sony Pictures. Joining them? Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, and Molly Shannon, per a press release.

In this opposites attract rom-com, estranged best friends Alex and Poppy reunite for one of their epic summer vacations — a tradition they’ve kept alive for the last decade until their friendship fell off the rails. The pair depart for a weeklong trip in Palm Springs, where their fractured relationship (read: possible love connection) is put to the ultimate test.

4. The Hunting Wives by May Cobb

Filming is well underway for May Cobb’s The Hunting Wives, which was optioned for TV by Starz. Several familiar names appear on the cast list, including Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, and Dermot Mulroney.

The thriller centers around the murder investigation of a teenage girl whose body was discovered at the secret meeting spot of The Hunting Wives. Simultaneously, the new mom on the block is trying to secure her spot in the socialite clique.

5. The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware

Ruth Ware’s novel of the same name is coming to Netflix as a feature flick. The chilling thriller will be helmed by Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, according to a Sept. 2024 press release.

The story follows a travel journalist aboard a luxury cruise ship the night after she witnesses a passenger thrown overboard. She’s met with doubt by crew members, who claim all passengers are accounted for — “It must have been a dream,” they tell her. Only, it wasn’t, and she sets out to uncover the truth for herself.

6. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand

Jennifer Garner will star and executive produce the forthcoming Peacock series The Five-Star Weekend, a drama inspired by Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name, reports Deadline. The project is still in the early stages, so there’s no word on potential cast members or release date.

In the novel, a grieving food influencer hosts a weekend getaway at her Nantucket home. The invite list includes friends from different eras of her life: her childhood, her 20s and 30s, and a mystery guest. As the weekend progresses, they break bread and dig up past memories that uncover buried secrets.

7. Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is coming to Apple TV+ in the form of an eight-part series led by Elle Fanning, who will executive produce alongside Nicole Kidman. The streamer won the rights in a bidding war, per Deadline. Nick Offerman and Michelle Pfeiffer will also star in the A24 series.

Margo is broke and unexpectedly pregnant, so she does what any college student would do in her situation: She creates an OnlyFans page. With the help of her estranged father, a retired pro wrestler, Margo builds a successful, lucrative following.

8. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell

Netflix heard our cries! The streamer is turning Lisa Jewell’s spine-tingling thriller, None of This Is True, into a feature film. No additional details have been revealed.

The BookTok sensation is about birthday twins Josie and Alix, who meet in a crowded bar bathroom on the night of their 45th birthdays. The pair strike up an unlikely friendship that takes a sinister turn when Josie’s infatuation with Alix spirals out of control.