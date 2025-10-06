Mattel launched new one-of-a-kind Barbies made in the likeness of four rugby players from across the globe, including America’s badass sweetheart, U.S. Olympic medalist Ilona Maher.

Mattel announced Team Barbie, which includes Maher, English player Ellie Kildunne, New Zealander Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, and French player Nassira Konde — encouraging young girls to "own their confidence proudly."

The launch of the four one-of-a-kind dolls comes ahead of International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11. Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie, said in a news release that Mattel is "committed to breaking down the barriers — from gender stereotypes to self-doubt — that hold girls back from realizing their limitless potential."

“We all doubt ourselves at times, myself included,” Maher said in the release. “But I am where I am today, because I kept showing up anyway. Even through tough practice days or days I didn’t feel my best, I continued to put in the work, strengthen my skills, and believe in my ability."

The Ilona Maher Barbie doll will be available for purchase in 2026 and features a new muscular sculpt that is "designed to reflect the build of many strong athletes," Mattel said in a news release.

The muscular sculpt has a "straighter, more athletic torso, visibly defined arms, shoulders and legs, plus sculpted core and back muscles," according to Mattel.

Maher said she’s proud of how far she’s come, and that her commitment has grown her confidence in herself and her rugby career.

“If sharing my story can inspire other young girls to believe in themselves the way I have, then I’ll have truly made an impact,” she said.

“Being part of Team Barbie is about showing girls that confidence isn’t something to shy away from, but something to own. I’m honored to use my platform to empower the next generation to find that spark of confidence within themselves and let it drive them toward unlocking their limitless possibilities.”

Becoming a Barbie is just another milestone for Maher in her career on and off the rugby field.

Right after winning bronze with the USA Women’s Rugby 7s team, Maher participated as a contestant on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, coming in as the 33rd season’s runner-up, and she didn’t stop there.

This past summer, Maher was tapped by Sports Illustrated to be one of the athletes featured in SI’s 2025 Swimsuit Edition .

The Maher Barbie doll, made by Mattel, will be available at retailers next year.