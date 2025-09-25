Joanna Gaines Has Her Own Barbie Doll *And* Her Very Own Dreamhouse

Have you ever dreamed of a house designed by Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines? Y’know, with the shiplap, the antique pantry door, the farmhouse sink, and an open-concept kitchen? Well, now you can have it! Or at least your kids’ Barbie doll can.

Joanna Gaines has officially gotten the Barbie treatment, joining the ranks of iconic women with their very own Barbie doll, like Venus Williams, Mariah Carey, and Stevie Nicks.

Along with her doll, the interior designer is also getting her own dream house, a collaboration with Mattel and her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target.

The doll and three-story playset — both of which Gaines helped to design — will both be available to purchase at Target, in stores and online.

Gaines’ Barbie not only features hair, makeup and facial features modeled in her likeness, but also has a “retro-inspired” look, including a graphic T-shirt that reads “1978” — the designer’s birth year. The mini-Joanna sports a pair of flare jeans, sunglasses, and a flannel wrapped around her waist.

The doll also rocks green and pink roller skates that nod to the star’s “lifelong love of skating,” according to a press release.

As for the Barbie x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Townhouse, the house features a “three-story playset featuring five play areas and more than 40 accessories, including bespoke décor and furniture pieces that fans can arrange,” per the release.

“The townhouse includes a living room and kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom, elevator and a sundeck that’s perfect for lounging.”

In a statement, Gaines said, “It was an honor to partner with the iconic Barbie brand to design the doll and playset.”

“Growing up, the world of Barbie always felt to me like endless possibility. Honestly, design is much the same,” said the interior designer. “It’s all about the freedom to channel creativity, imagination, and above all, play. We get to create spaces that reflect who we are, how we see the world, and our own personal feeling of home.”

“My hope with this collaboration,” she concluded, “is that it invites others to design a world for themselves where imagination runs wild and free.”

The Barbie x Joanna Gaines Collectible Doll and Barbie x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Townhouse are available for preorder now, retailing for $35 to $149.99. Both will be fully available starting Dec. 7.

The toys will also be available for purchase in person at Magnolia’s shops in Waco, Texas, starting Oct. 23.