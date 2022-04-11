There’s no denying Jason Momoa is a rad dad. He’s adventurous, funny, stylish and, you know, a movie star. But, thanks to his latest stunt, he’s definitely reached peak parenting levels.

The Aquaman actor, 42, rocked out with his 14-year-old daughter, Lola, at a Billie Eilish concert over the weekend — sharing a photo and videos from the epic night on Instagram. Apparently, the special daddy-daughter date was all planned out by Momoa’s stepdaughter and Lola’s big sister Zoë Kravitz, who couldn’t be there but earned a major shout-out.

Momoa wrote on Instagram, “@billieeilish we love you. what an amazing night with my baby girl. To our zozo @zoeisabellakravitz greatest sister in the world BIG mahalos for making it all come together we wish u were with us. I will forever remember this night I have so much love and gratitude happy papa bear aloha j.”

Jason Momoa at a Billie Eilish concert

Tha pair wore matching neon green high tops and camo pants, in case you thought things couldn’t get any cuter.

In one of the videos, Momoa can be heard cheering as Lola dances to Eilish’s song “Bad Guy” before confetti falls in the venue. In another, Lola continues to have the time of her life as her dad pans around the audience during Eilish’s performance of her hit “Happier Than Ever.”

And yes, his videos from the show suffer from Shaky Dad Cam.

“Omg I have so much love for you guys. Too much,” Eilish herself commented on Momoa’s post.

Instagram

Zoë’s dad, and Momoa’s pal, Lenny Kravitz wrote “I love it” while his Dune co-star Josh Brolin and friend Jeremy Renner both commented with hearts.

Lola is Momoa’s daughter with his estranged wife Lisa Bonet. The couple, who announced their separation in January after 16 years together, also have a son, 13-year-old Nakao-Wolf.

Momoa and his kids recently attended the premiere of The Batman, in support of sister Kravitz, with the actor thanking the media for respecting his family’s privacy during a difficult time.

“We had a wonderful time in NYC. Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j,” Momoa wrote.

Clearly, he puts his kids first and always has their best interests at heart — including Billie Eilish concerts. What a good guy!