Jason Momoa And Kids Support Zoë Kravitz At 'The Batman' Premiere

The Aquaman star says “we’re still family” amid split from Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet

Wheen we hear about celebrity couples like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet calling it quits after 16 years together, we start spiraling a bit. I mean if they can’t make it, who can?

But the truth is we can all find some solace in how the two are handling their split. Being the king of managing blended families, it’s no surprise that after he and Bonet gracefully announced the end of their marriage in January, Momoa is continuing to show up for their kids.

The Aquaman actor took his two children with Bonet — 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf — to Zoë Kravitz’s The Batman premiere in celebration of her role as Catwoman on Tuesday night in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 01: Jason Momoa attends “The Batman” New York premiere at Lincoln Cente on March 1, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) GC Images

“We’re just so proud,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight of Kravitz, whom Bonet shares with her ex, Lenny Kravitz. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here…It’s still family, you know?”

Momoa and Bonet announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram last month. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement read, in part. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Momoa often talks openly about having love for both Bonet’s daughter and her ex Lenny Kravitz, and the feelings are absolutely reciprocated. In fact, Lenny Kravitz told Men’s Health in 2020 that he and Momoa are “extremely” close.

“People can‘t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?…I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera,” he added.

He further explained, “But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”

Momoa was also seen hanging out with Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz’s rumored boyfriend, oozing love and support for the woman he shares a special bond with.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” Momoa wrote on Instagram. “Finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz…”

The only sad thing about this? It seems based on the way Momoa spoke about Bonet, it is highly unlikely the two are currently reconciling, despite recent reports.

Wherever their paths lead though, we are sure this big, beautiful, blended family will walk arm in arm.