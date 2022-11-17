Jeff Goldblum Is Digging Being An Older Dad

Jeff Goldblum definitely has fun with how he’s become a culture touchstone of a zaddy, but it’s becoming a dad later in life that is really a blast for him.

The actor and musician, 70, opened up during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about how being an older dad to his two sons, Charlie, 7, and River, 5 is “such fun.”

“It’s amazing, it’s revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced,” Goldblum beamed about being an older father. He even said that becoming a father has ultimately made his marriage to Canadian Olympic gymnast Emilie Livingston even more magical.

"Seeing (my wife) in this new role is unbelievable. She’s heroic beyond imagination," Goldblum explained. Goldblum and Livingstone got married in November 2014, and their first son was born on July 4, 2015, which feels fitting for the Independence Day star’s son!

Still, as Goldblum admits, it doesn’t matter how old or mature or experience you are: parenting is tough work.

"It’s spectacular. And it’s challenging and it’s sometimes maddening and very volatile. As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7 they can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It’s great,” Goldblum explained with his usual cadence.

Goldblum first became a father at the age of 62. Even a few years ago, the entertainer knew that being an older dad was the right path for him to fatherhood. “I feel right on schedule and I love our two boys,” the 65-year-old told Us Weekly in 2018. “Everything seemed to happen perfectly. I appreciate it wildly.”

“I see dads who are younger. I’m feeling good. I can do everything […] I am glad I didn’t have kids until now really,” he confirmed with U.K. newspaper The Times in October 2019. “I don’t know that I was equipped and I was busy and probably more self-involved than I’m possibly capable of now,” he explained.

But let’s be real: is there anything Jeff Goldblum isn’t capable of?