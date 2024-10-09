'The Office' Alum Jenna Fischer Shared An Emotional Post About Her Triple-Positive Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Actress Jenna Fischer — mainly known for her role as Pam Beasley on the U.S. version of The Office — revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year in an emotional post.

The 50-year-old actress posted a note to her Instagram, sharing a lengthy health update. She felt the reveal of her diagnosis was appropriate considering October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“Back in October 2023, I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags' a la Michael Scott. After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound," she began.

"They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on December 1, 2023, I learned I had stage 1 triple positive breast cancer.”

Fischer — who has been married to her husband, director Lee Kirk, since 2010 — shared that she had a lumpectomy in January 2024 to remove the tumor, which was luckily caught early and hadn’t spread. However, due to the “aggressive nature” of her cancer, she required chemotherapy and radiation.

She then underwent 12 rounds of chemo beginning in February 2024 and three weeks of radiation beginning in June. She has since been treated with infusions of two other medications.

“I’m happy to say I’m feeling great,” she continued. “I lost my hair during chemotherapy but thanks to some great wigs and hats with hair (which my family affectionately called Wigats) I have been able to wait until now to reveal all that has been going on for me.”

“I’m making this announcement for a few reasons,” Fisher explained. “One, I’m ready to ditch the wigs. Two, to implore you to get your annual mammograms. You can also ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score and get any additional screenings required. I’m serious, call your doctors right now.”

“If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse,” she said. “It could have spread. Seeing women post photos of their mammogram appointments on Instagram needled me into setting my own (which I was late for). I’m so glad I did. Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done…. Suddenly everything in your life is geared around one thing: fighting cancer.”

The Office Ladies podcast cohost — mom to two kids, son Weston Lee and daughter Harper Marie, added that she hopes sharing her breast cancer journey will be a source of support for any women going through the same.

The actress stressed that it “takes a village to fight cancer” and she’s proud of the support she’s gotten throughout her treatment. She thanked her team of doctors and nurses as well as her friends, family and fellow cancer survivors for helping her during the difficult time.

“After my final chemo and radiation treatments, [husband] Lee asked me if there was anything I wanted to do to celebrate. I said I simply wanted to ring a bell, with the kids, in our backyard, with everyone throwing confetti. So, we did it,” she said, sharing a sweet photo of the moment.

“I’m happy to say that I was recently re-screened, and the treatments worked. I am cancer free. I will continue to be treated and monitored to help me stay that way,” Fischer said. “Again, don't skip your mammogram…. And know that should you get a breast cancer diagnosis, there is a village waiting to care for you.”

Sharing two photos of her journey, Fischer posted an image of herself with her “patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news” and another one showing her ringing the bell at the end of her cancer journey.

Several fellow survivors chimed in on her post, including actress Olivia Munn, who revealed her own diagnosis earlier this year.

“You already know how much I love you and how incredibly proud of you I am. But I just want to say it again; I love you and by sharing your story you’re helping so many women and saving so many lives. You’re just the best,” she commented.

We’re wishing Fischer well as she continues to recover and heal. Hopefully, her post will help empower others to start a dialogue with their own providers, even if they think they’re too young or too healthy to develop breast cancer. It’s never the wrong time to take charge of your health, whatever it looks like for you!