Jennifer Lawrence Is A New Mom

Jennifer Lawrence and partner Cooke Maroney have welcomed their new baby — and everyone seems to be healthy and happy.

According to People, the pair were seen walking around with a newborn in a stroller, and everyone’s assuming they didn’t just steal it.

The public has gotten a few hints in past weeks that the 31-year-old actress has had her baby. A representative of Lawrence confirmed her pregnancy to the media in September, and she’s dazzled at movie premieres and awards nights throughout her third trimester — but she never shared a due date or spoke much about expecting.

TMZ reported that the Lawrence welcomed a baby in L.A. County in late February, via public records.

And Elle shared a picture of an apparently postpartum Lawrence on Tuesday, in flats and a cream maxi dress, enjoying a quick dinner with friends and her husband, away from the baby.

And a few weeks ago, Amy Schumer gave up a small amount of information during a funny lie detector test video with Vanity Fair.

The lie detector operator asked Schumer if she thinks motherhood has changed Lawrence for the better, and the she said, "I’ve only texted with her, but I bet it has."

Then Schumer is asked if she knows the baby’s name.

“Yes. Hitler,” she jokes.

"I don’t know the baby’s name. She's smart enough not to tell me," Schumer continues. “But it might be Hitler.”

More: Amy Schumer’s New Mom Advice For Jennifer Lawrence Is Spot-On

Lawrence told Vanity Fair in November that she feels like privacy for her kid is the way to go.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” she said. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Lawrence and Maroney started dating in 2018 and were married in October 2019.

She told Catt Sadler on the NAKED podcast last about what it was like to fall in love and get married during her break from acting.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she said. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person in the planet and you’re like you can’t leave.”