Amy Schumer’s Advice For New Mom Jennifer Lawrence Is Spot-On

Amy Schumer has a few years of parenting under her belt, so she’s eager to share some sage advice with her friend and new mom Jennifer Lawrence.

The Life & Beth star revealed the parenthood wisdom she bestowed upon co-star Michael Cera and Lawrence, both of whom reportedly recently welcomed babies — and it’s spot-on.

"It's just about failing," Schumer, who shares 2-year-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer, told People. "It's like stand-up [comedy]. You mess up so bad."

"But they're doing great,” she added. “They really are both just such clear, natural parents."

Schumer accidentally outed Cera’s baby news during a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month and she might’ve just done the same to Lawrence, whose baby’s arrival has yet to be confirmed. Schumer also shared the first photo of a pregnant Lawrence, who joined the comedienne at a Women’s March in NYC in October.

Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence have been friends for years.

Still, the ladies have been known to share tidbits about their friendship over the years. A pre-baby Lawrence even called out Schumer for being asleep before 11 p.m. after she welcomed Gene.

“Are you asleep bc of the baby??? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don’t make me resent the baby,” Lawrence texted Schumer, who shared the funny exchange on Instagram in 2019.

“Wow, Ur really asleep before 11,” Lawrence, looking to discuss The Handmaid’s Tale, added. “I’ll be damned.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer jet skiing together.

No matter how bad Lawrence messes up at parenting, though, Schumer knows it can’t possibly be as bad as what she did. You know, originally naming her son Gene Attell (which, newsflash, sounds like: “genital”).

"It couldn't go much worse than what we named our son initially," she joked to People.

Keep keeping it real, Amy!