No, this isn’t a headline from 2004. Jennifer Lopez, who rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck last year, announced that she and Affleck are engaged in her exclusive newsletter On the JLo.

Before the big reveal, Lopez teased the exciting news with a short video on Twitter captioned “Major announcement!!!!” along with the link to her site.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share...” Lopez said in the video. She then told fans that she was only telling the whole story to her inner circle of subscribers as she looks down in a coy manner. She also updated her Twitter handle to include the diamond ring emoji.

The short video announcement only available to her inner circle features Lopez admiring a stunning silver-banded ring with a massive green stone flanked by two smaller diamonds. “You’re perfect,” she whispers as the video fades to black.

Lopez’s sister Lynda Lopez also shared snaps of the exclusive video to her Instagram stories with the caption, “So this happened...” with matching green hearts.

Back in February, Lopez opened up in a conversation with People about how Bennifer 2.0 is much different from the couple that brought Gigli into the world.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares two children, twins, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred,” Lopez explained.

"I feel like [Ben’s] at a place in his life where — just like I feel about myself — it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship," she added.

To Bennifer 2.0!