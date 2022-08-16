Jennifer Love Hewitt Made Over-The-Top Back-To-School Baskets For Her Kids

After a manic ten weeks of vacations and camps and applying sunblock, it’s back to school season at last! Parents across the country are celebrating by buying their kids new jeans and sneakers, completing the dreaded school supply list, and dreaming of the coming fall days when everyone is back on an actual schedule.

And if you’re Jennifer Love Hewitt, you are apparently raiding the party decoration aisle of your local Target and going just slightly overboard with back-to-school baskets for your elementary school kids.

This week, the 9-1-1 actor couldn’t hardly wait (see what I did there?) to get her kiddos in the school spirit and piled her kitchen island high with decorations and gift baskets for her two older kids, Autumn James, 8, and Atticus James, 7.

“We are ready for the new school year,” she posted on Instagram, along with a picture of her amazing haul. “Can’t wait to give these to the kids. Can’t believe I will have a 3rd grader, 1st grader, and 1-year-old in the same month! Life is beautiful❤️.”

What you can see in the picture includes several banners, tissue paper pencils, a faux chalkboard, and other celebratory decorations. And both kids have a labeled basket for each of their new grades: first and third.

While what’s in the baskets themselves is a mystery, one can assume there’s everything they need for the year — maybe some glue sticks, Fiskars scissors, crayons, and good old No. 2 pencils. But it’s just a guess.

In addition to her two older kids getting on the big yellow bus this September, Love Hewitt is also celebrating the first birthday of her third child, Aidan James. She shares all three children with partner Brian Hallisay, who she met on the set of The Client List.

It’s no secret that Love Hewitt is a self-proclaimed “holiday junkie” or that the actor is completely obsessed with both fall and Halloween — it’s not a coincidence that her first born is named Autumn. She starts posting Halloween and pumpkin spice memes around mid-summer and loves decorating for special days. It’s not a surprise that she is wild about back-to-school, too, and shows it.

This is all likely related to her also self-proclaimed (and also relatable) Target problem, which she also posted about on Insta recently.

While we don’t often, if ever, get to see pictures of the famously private Love Hewitt, it’s nice to get glimpses into what the kids experience growing up with their fall fanatic mom.