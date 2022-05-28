Jesse Tyler Ferguson And Justin Mikita Expecting Baby No. 2

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is expanding his Modern Family with another baby!

“We’re expecting number 2! Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall!" Ferguson captioned Instagram video, tagging his husband Justin Mikita. “We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling.”

“There’s a lot of really horrible stuff happening in the country right now,” Ferguson says in the video, referring to not just the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, but also the “state attacks on our transgender family and an onslaught of attacks on women’s reproductive health.”

“So Justin and I wanted to share a little bit of good news with you. We are expanding our family. Beckett is going to be a sibling this fall!”

The couple made $25,000 donations to the ACLU, National Abortion Federation, and Everytown for Gun Safety in honor “of their growing nest.”

Ferguson and Mikita welcomed their first child, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, on July 7, 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.

"It feels like, I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going!” Ferguson said to James Corden on The Late Late Show when announcing Beckett's impending arrival. “Tick tock!”

Earlier this year, Ferguson opened up to People about how Beckett already loves to perform — just like his dads! He also talked about how the little moments with his son are his favorite.

"It's astonishing," he explained. "I can be in a bad mood and seeing him super excited, kicking and smiling, it just immediately lifts my spirits."

"It's so pure and sweet. And it gives me so much joy," he added.