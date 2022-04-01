Jessie J is sick and tired of the body-shaming trolls on social media.

The 34-year-old singer, who openly shared news of her miscarriage with followers last November, took to her Instagram story to urge others to stop commenting on people’s weight. The post came after someone reportedly asked her if she was pregnant while also giving advice on how she should’ve handled her miscarriage.

“Stop commenting on people’s weight, anyone, just stop. Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure or you look skinny. Just anything. Just stop,” she wrote in a now deleted post. “I see it so much on socials and I know it happens in real life. I have gained 10 pounds in the past six months and I feel great. That’s just under a stone to those who don’t do pounds. It might stay or it might not or I might gain more. Who cares?! I don’t care as long as I feel good and I’m healthy.”

Jessie J went on to explain that someone told her “you look pregnant” and shared their take on how she revealed her miscarriage. (The singer announced her pregnancy loss a day after learning the news at a routine prenatal visit — admitting later that she “reacted in work mode” before fully processing the experience.)

“So strange and damn bold,” Jessie J said of the person’s comment. “I would never. Just no. It’s a no. Not cool to just say or comment on anyone’s body ... unless they/I tell you or ask your opinion it’s not one that’s needed or helpful. Wild that some people don’t know that. Phew.”

Jessie J has been honest about her post-miscarriage experience, recently telling RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage on her podcast Rule Breakers that her “whole world went numb” following the news.

“Becoming a parent, whether it’s for six weeks or your whole life, it’s such a life changing experience and no one can tell you how your journey looks or how you grieve or how you process. That’s not anyone else’s business but your own,” she told Visage.

“For me, the reason I spoke about [miscarriage] was, ‘How can people support if they don’t know?’ It’s painful. It’s so much,” she added.

Jessie J is an open book when it comes to her life and health struggles, and has shared everything from her endometriosis diagnosis to her experience with panic attacks. No matter how her body changes or what life throws at her, she’ll continue to be her candid self.

“It’s such a personal experience, and I’m talking about life,” Jessie J told Visage. “I just got to a point of unless you’re physically harming people or you just straight-up need to be called out, just let people do their thing. Just let people live the way they want to live.”