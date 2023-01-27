Julia Fox has become known for her ability to live in the spotlight completely unfiltered. It’s no surprise that she was romantically linked with rapper Kanye, as Julia isn’t afraid to say exactly what she thinks, or dress the way she wants, no matter what people think. This week the Italian-born actress shared a video tour of her NYC apartment, and fans are shocked to find out that she is not living as glamorously as they thought she’d be.

“OK, I never thought in a million years that I would do this, but, I do believe in maximum transparency,” she began the three-minute-long video. “So I’m going to give you guys an apartment tour. I know I’m gonna get roasted, but hopefully, somebody watches this and thinks, ‘Well, OK, maybe I’m not doing so bad.’”

She starts off by sharing her living room, which she converted into her bedroom. She then shows the actual bedroom, which she converted into her a playroom for her son, Valentino, 2.

Her bed is unmade and her room is cluttered. And Valentino’s area looks very... played in. There was definitely not an interior designed involved in this planning.

Next, she takes her audience down the hall, which, following the theme, is cluttered with all sorts of stuff.

It’s very common for New Yorkers to rearrange their apartment to optimize functionality since homes in the city are so tight with space, however, it isn’t just the size that’s surprising followers — it’s that Julia lives like everyone else. She’s just a regular-degular single mom — nothing to see here, folks!

Her “tiny” bathroom was adorned with toddler toys in the tub, and her quaint kitchen was complete with a kid-size eating table, deemed, “Valentino’s kitchen area.”

“Don’t judge me, I know it’s really messy, she says. “I also have shoeboxes in the kitchen, which is very common for New York.

She finishes the tour with Valentino’s room, which was the most aesthetically designed room in the apartment, with a cute platform bunk and a sitting area below. “I really wanted him to have a cute room. However, he does not hang out here at all. He only wants to be in Momma's room, he doesn’t even sleep in there. He sleeps with me, yes, we’re co-sleepers, sue me, I don’t care.”

Every mom who has a crib filled with laundry fully feels this.

Before ending the tour, she commented that her messy lifestyle (and the reality of living in New York City) means that she does have a rodent issue.

“We do have a small mouse problem, but it’s a problem depending on how you look at it,” she explained. “I kind of let them rock. I appreciate that at night while we’re sleeping they come out and clean up the crumbs that my son drops on the floor. I’m not going to evict the mice any time soon.”

She concluded her video by sharing, “For me personally, I just don’t like excessive displays of wealth, [it] makes me feel icky. Especially people that have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there are so many homeless people in this country, and I’m not really like that.”

While some were quick to shame Julia for the clutter or the aesthetic of her home, many thought her share was actually a breath of fresh air.

“You're a mother that obviously prioritizes your child & it is a beautiful apartment. Love you are showing that success looks different for every person,” one follower commented.

“I love this so much it's so normal and lived in!!!!” another user shared.

“I am legit flabbergasted that Julia Fox lives just like me. It doesn’t seem right,” laughed another.

Others took a more critical viewpoint.

“Clean up your home dear,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“It’s alright, but wealth has nothing to do with cleaning up and organizing,” another said.

“This mess gave me so much anxiety. It costs $0 to live in a clean, organized space,” another chimed in.

Women, and especially single moms, are too often judged on what their home looks like instead of the health and happiness of their kids (or themselves). Let’s normalize all ways of living, whether you’re shown on TV or not — she seems like a happy mama to me!